Iowa defeats Minnesota 35-7, beating the Gophers for sixth straight year

MINNEAPOLIS – There was no need for a trophy dash Friday night when the final seconds ran off the clock at TCF Bank Stadium.

Iowa had already spent the previous three-plus hours running all over Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes piled up 235 yards on the ground as it ran past the Golden Gophers 35-7 and retained possession of Floyd of Rosedale for an unprecedented sixth straight year.

Because of concerns over COVID-19, the Big Ten has prohibited on-field celebrations with traveling trophies this season so Iowa’s postgame festivities with the 98-pound bronze pig took place behind closed locker room doors.

“I tried to pick that thing up by myself. It was pretty heavy, but it felt great,’’ defensive end Chauncey Golston said.

For the Hawkeyes, the only thing that matched that feeling was the success Iowa had running the ball.

“We came in here believing we could run the ball like that,’’ said sophomore Tyler Goodson, who rushed for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns. “That was the plan.’’

Quarterback Spencer Petras said the blocking work extended beyond the effective contributions of the offensive line.