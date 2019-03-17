Iowa vs. Cincinnati

Who: Iowa (22-11) vs. Cincinnati (28-6) in the first round of the NCAA South Regional

When: Friday, 11:15 a.m.

Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: CBS

Tickets: Iowa season ticket-holders (including students) and I-Club members can request tickets at hawkeyesports.com until 5 p.m. Monday. Fans who request tickets will receive an email on Tuesday with information regarding their request. Tickets are $100 for the first-round game and fans who get tickets for the first round also will receive them for the second round if Iowa advances.