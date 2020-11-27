Iowa finds its game, handles Huskers again

IOWA CITY – Three minutes into the third quarter Friday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium, Iowa’s football team was struggling with a bit of an identity crisis.

“The only thing holding us back was ourselves,’’ quarterback Spencer Petras said. “We needed to get a good drive going, run the ball well, play our game.’’

The Hawkeyes regrouped and recovered, using a revitalized rushing attack, a stronger defensive effort and an edge on special teams to overcome a 20-13 deficit and claim a 26-20 victory over Nebraska.

The victory was the sixth straight for Iowa in the Heroes Game series between the border rivals and at the end of the day, the Hawkeyes retained possession of the trophy by playing to its traditional strengths and outscoring the Cornhuskers 13-0 over the final 27 minutes.

“We had to step it up. They came out, took a lead and then, it was on us. We couldn’t let them score any more points,’’ cornerback Matt Hankins said. “It was on us to play Iowa football.’’

The Hawkeyes did just that, answering a 12-yard touchdown run with gave the Cornhuskers their only lead of the game with a 14-play, 66-yard drive that was vintage Iowa.