Iowa finds out schedule, ends season at Ohio State

In a statement, the Big Ten indicated that “issuing a schedule does not guarantee that competition will occur. While our strategy is to continue planning for fall sports, if the virus continues to spread among our students despite our many preventative measures, including testing and quarantine protocols, we are also prepared to delay or cancel competition.’’

If a Sept. 5 start proves unfeasible because of the coronavirus, Warren said the schedule is built so that the season could open on Sept. 12, Sept. 19 or even Sept. 26 if needed and still allow all games to be played.

The Big Ten still plans to hold its championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 5, but that game can also be moved to as late as Dec. 19 if the schedule is adjusted.

“One reason we went to a 10-game conference-only schedule was for us to be able to be as flexible as we can,’’ Warren said during an interview with the Big Ten Network.

“We remain hopeful there will be a season and that there will be fall sports. We are approaching everything on a day-to-day basis. We have to plan ahead, but we understand we are in a pandemic and that things may change from one day to the next.’’