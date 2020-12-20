Iowa football accepts invitation to Music City Bowl, faces Missouri in Tennessee

Iowa has not practiced since last Tuesday when its scheduled game against Michigan last Saturday was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines’ program.

Ferentz gave his team and staff some time off once that game was scratched and before Ferentz tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

The 22nd-year Hawkeye coach will be isolated from his team until next Sunday, but will be connected electronically to practices and meetings this week.

Following a team meeting on Monday, Iowa players are scheduled to return to the practice field Tuesday and will begin a normal game week routine on Friday.

“Our guys were excited for the chance to play Michigan last week and I would expect them to be excited for the chance to play Missouri, a real quality opponent,’’ Ferentz said.

“Over the next three, four days we’ll get the guys back to game speed, the coaches will learn everything we can about our opponent and we’ll get a plan together by the end of the week.’’

One thing that will separate this game from the others Iowa has played during a 6-2 season is that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend in Nissan Stadum.