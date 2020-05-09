Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz believes anything's possible for 2020 season

So much remains fluid at this point, Kirk Ferentz believes it’s possible that college football games could be played with no fans in stands at least at the beginning of the 2020 season.
The Iowa football coach suggested during an interview Thursday on The Dan Patrick Show on Fox Sports Radio that “anything’s possible’’ when it comes to how the upcoming season may look.
Ferentz spoke after participating in a conference call with other Big Ten coaches and league officials earlier in the day and said it appears a lot of possibilities remain on the table.
“We’re looking at all possible scenarios and they are planning for things to get better and planning for the worst,’’ Ferentz said. “There are still a lot of scenarios out there.’’
Discussions included talk about the possibility of a delayed start to the season and the possibility of hosting games with no fans or a limited number of fans in attendance.
Ferentz said all that and ideas between the extremes have been floated.
Asked about a six-week delay before the first game, Ferentz indicated a three-to-four week change was more palpable.
“Even with four weeks, you begin to interfere with finals and such,’’ Ferentz said. “It’s complicated.’’
Ferentz indicated that playing with no fans in the stands at Kinnick Stadium would be strange.
“If you’ve ever been to Kinnick Stadium when it’s rockin’, it adds a lot to the atmosphere,’’ Ferentz said. “It would be very sterile if that were the case.’’
He pointed out that the Hawkeyes have scrimmaged there on occasion in the past.
“Just players, coaches, officials, nobody else there. It’s a strange feeling to be out there at Kinnick like that compared to how it is during a game,’’ Ferentz said.
When asked if he was given a choice between an on-time start to the season with no fans in the stands or starting six weeks late with fans in attendance, Ferentz said, “My guess is we’d probably go without fans.’’
Ferentz said his hope is that all 14 Big Ten teams can begin the season at the same point, another point of recent discussion given how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting different regions at different levels.
Guidelines at the federal, state and institutional levels will dictate how that all plays out.
“Ideally, everybody is on the same page and hopefully we don’t get to September where 12 teams can go and two can’t,’’ Ferentz said. “The conference wants to be together as much as possible.’’
Safety will ultimately determine if that is possible.
“I don’t think you can rule anything out right now. The bottom line is that people’s welfare, players, fans, stadium workers, all of that, is the most important thing,’’ Ferentz said. “There are a lot of factors in play.’’
Ferentz repeated his preference for teams having up to eight weeks to prepare for the season, including an ample amount of time spent with strength and conditioning staff before on-field work begins.
But, he came away from the Big Ten call with few new details.
“There are still a lot of questions to be answered,’’ Ferentz said. “All of us right now are in limbo.’’
