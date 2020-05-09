Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz believes anything's possible for 2020 season

Ferentz indicated that playing with no fans in the stands at Kinnick Stadium would be strange.

“If you’ve ever been to Kinnick Stadium when it’s rockin’, it adds a lot to the atmosphere,’’ Ferentz said. “It would be very sterile if that were the case.’’

He pointed out that the Hawkeyes have scrimmaged there on occasion in the past.

“Just players, coaches, officials, nobody else there. It’s a strange feeling to be out there at Kinnick like that compared to how it is during a game,’’ Ferentz said.

When asked if he was given a choice between an on-time start to the season with no fans in the stands or starting six weeks late with fans in attendance, Ferentz said, “My guess is we’d probably go without fans.’’

Ferentz said his hope is that all 14 Big Ten teams can begin the season at the same point, another point of recent discussion given how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting different regions at different levels.

Guidelines at the federal, state and institutional levels will dictate how that all plays out.