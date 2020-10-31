Iowa football falls to 0-2 with loss to Northwestern Wildcats

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Two starts into his career, Spencer Petras has one thing figured out.

“We’ve got to find a way to finish better,’’ the Iowa quarterback said after watching Northwestern overcome a 17-0 deficit after one quarter to slip past the Hawkeyes 21-20 on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

The Wildcats collected just one touchdown off of the three drive-killing interceptions thrown by Petras in the second half, but that was enough for Northwestern to erase Iowa’s 20-14 halftime lead and leave the Hawkeyes at 0-2 for the first time since 2000.

Saturday’s setback was much like the one which preceded it a week earlier at Purdue when the Boilermakers erased a 20-14 Iowa lead in the fourth quarter to win 24-20.

“It’s been the same thing two weeks in a row,’’ defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon said. “We’ve got to finish.’’

Northwestern finished off the Hawkeyes after Brandon Joseph recorded the first of his two interceptions, stepping in front of a Petras pass and returning it 18 yards to the Iowa 34-yard line a little over five minutes into the third quarter.

Eight plays later, the Wildcats took their first lead of the game on a two-yard touchdown run by Jesse Brown with 6:05 remaining in the quarter.