Iowa football finds itself at intersection of motivation and momentum

“This is the best offensive team we have seen, I’d go that far. They’re up there with Iowa State and Penn State,’’ Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert said. “They have a lot of talent at the skill positions and they spread it around pretty well. It’s easy to see why they are having the type of season they have had so far.’’

That starts with quick starts, something that has been an objective that has eluded Iowa to this point.

“We’ve got to get that figured out,’’ running back Mekhi Sargent said.

In its 6-0 conference start, the Golden Gophers have trailed for only a combined 10 minutes, 35 seconds.

“I’m ready to beat this team and try to stop their wave,’’ safety Geno Stone said. “They’ve definitely got the momentum. They’re playing really well at this time of the year.’’

And Iowa?

They bring the motivation into the equation, looking to shed a little of the sting from last weekend’s 24-22 loss at Wisconsin.

The defeat leaves the Hawkeyes with a 6-3 record, identical to the record Iowa had at this point a year ago on its way to a 9-4 ledger.