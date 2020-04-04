Iowa football finds ways to recruit amid coronavirus outbreak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Spring reps on a practice field are only part of what college football programs are missing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The situation that led to the cancellation of the 15 spring practices that Iowa and Illinois were preparing for is also impacting the way those Big Ten programs recruit.

“There are a lot of ramifications on the recruiting front,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said last week during a teleconference.

For the Hawkeyes, spring practices are a time when prospective players have an opportunity to watch Iowa at work.

It is not uncommon during those spring sessions for high school underclassmen to be on the sidelines, taking an unofficial visit while being joined by family members or high school coaches.

“The last five years, eight years, spring has become a big time for visits,’’ Ferentz said. “It can be a perfect time for families to come out with the recruit and get a real good idea of how we go about doing things. We’ve always encouraged the families to be an active participant in the process and spring has become a good opportunity for that happen.’’

With the NCAA banning on- and off-campus recruiting through at least May 31, that opportunity isn’t taking place this spring.