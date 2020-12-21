Iowa football pauses activities for the week after others test positive for COVID-19

Kirk Ferentz isn’t the only person within the Iowa football program who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
After others within the program tested positive last week and additional positive tests were recorded Monday, Iowa officials have halted practices for at least the next five days.
"Based on additional positive tests and contact tracing, our medical team has made the decision to pause in-person activities for a minimum of five days,'' Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement.
"We will continue to follow Big Ten Conference medical protocol and participate in daily rapid antigen testing. Based on the information we have available today, we feel confident in our ability to participate in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.''
Coach Kirk Ferentz, currently under quarantine at his home after testing positive for the coronavirus last Thursday, said Hawkeye players want to play in the Dec. 30 game against Missouri at Nashville, Tenn.
Iowa was scheduled to resume practices Tuesday after being given five days off after last week's game against Michigan was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines' program.
All players, coaches and staff members were tested as they arrived Monday at the Iowa football facility for meetings.
After it became apparent there was a growing issue, Ferentz said he met electronically late in the afternoon with members of the team's Leadership Group.
"They overwhelmingly want to play in the bowl game,'' Ferentz said in a statement. "We will continue to prepare and put our game plan together.''
That will take place as Iowa coaches work remotely, something Ferentz already planned to do this week.
"While our first priority is the health and safety of our players and staff, our goal is to play and compete on Dec. 30,'' Ferentz said.
In a video conference earlier Monday, Barta indicated Ferentz was not the only person within the football program who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
Barta declined to detail the number of individuals but said they are among the 14 positive tests reported Monday as part of a weekly report released by Iowa athletics which details results of its ongoing testing of student-athletes, coaches and staff members for the novel coronavirus.
He said the 14 positive results out of 443 tests administered last week also included individuals from other Hawkeye sports programs.
“Everybody is aware that Kirk Ferentz is one of them because he chose to share that information,’’ Barta said. “I can tell you that we have other football staff and student-athletes in that group. It wasn’t entirely football, there are other sports represented in those 14 positives.’’
The additional individuals who tested positive on Monday and those who were identified through contact tracing were diagnosed as Iowa resumed daily testing prior to the bowl.
The plan was for Iowa players, coaches and staff members to go through Iowa and Big Ten testing protocols including daily antigen testing as they prepared for the bowl.
Barta said earlier Monday that he had discussed with Ferentz how practices would be structured this week and was comfortable with the plan the 22nd-year Iowa coach had to prepare his team in upcoming days.
While Missouri plans to arrive at the bowl site in time to work out in Nashville twice before the 3 p.m. kickoff at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 30, Iowa had already decided it will not depart until the day before the game.
“Anybody who is available to go on the 29th will be there in person and will get to play a really good Missouri team,’’ Barta said.
The Tigers will be without at least two starters.
Linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive tackle Larry Borom have both announced plans that they will forego their final year of eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL draft. Neither will play in the bowl.
Ferentz said Sunday he did not anticipate any of his players opting out of the bowl, but as has been the case throughout Iowa’s 6-2 season, medical personnel will determine the Hawkeyes’ availability for the game.
