Iowa football prepares for improved Illinois squad

With Smith taking over the reins of the defense, improvement on that side of the ball has fueled Illinois’ success.

The Fighting Illini are allowing 13.7 fewer points and 98.8 fewer yards per game this season, rising more than 50 spots nationally in those statistical categories, and currently lead the nation with 26 takeaways this season.

“The two things that impress me the most quite frankly are the way they are winning,’’ Ferentz said.

“Winning the games with Wisconsin and Michigan State in the fourth quarter shows you the attitude of their team, their belief in each other … and the other thing really jumps out right away is the turnover/takeaway margin. They’re at the top of the league and that really indicates the way they’re playing, the way they’re coached.’’

That is the different Illinois team that Iowa is preparing for this week.

“We can’t think about last year’s game. So much is different right now, especially with the way their defense is playing,’’ Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley said. “They’re a more experienced team and they’re playing that way.’’

