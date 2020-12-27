Iowa football season ends with cancellation of Music City Bowl

Then once Iowa resumed practices on Friday and Saturday, Ferentz said a team that joined Hawkeye teams from 2004 and 2008 among his “favorites’’ for the way they dealt with everything that came their way looked sharp.

“They were tremendously focused and like they have been all season, they wanted to play and they wanted to play well,’’ Ferentz said. “Coming off the field today, it felt like a good Wednesday practice. The rest of the work from that point on, it’s about 95 percent mental.’’

Missouri is the third SEC team to be unavailable to play its bowl game because of COVID-19 issues within their programs. Tennessee previously pulled out of a Liberty Bowl game against West Virginia and South Carolina did the same for its Gasparilla Bowl match-up with UAB.

Music City Bowl officials said postponing the game between Iowa and Missouri was not an option because of the Tennessee Titans’ contractual obligations at Nissan Stadium.

Ferentz said he would not have been in favor of the bowl finding a last-minute fill-in for the Tigers, either.

“It wouldn’t have been realistic,’’ Ferentz said. “Ever since this match-up had been put together, our attention had been on Missouri. To quickly turn things around and play someone else, it wouldn’t have been fair to our players or the game. These guys deserved better than that.’’

