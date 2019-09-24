IOWA CITY, Iowa – A break in the schedule didn’t provide the Iowa football team with much of a break from a health standpoint.
The 14th-ranked Hawkeyes returns to action Saturday following a bye week doing something Iowa has done prior to each of its games so far during a 3-0 start to the season – replacing an injured starter.
Offensive guard Kyler Schott, a starter the past two games, suffered a foot injury during practice Sunday and will be out for “a couple weeks now,’’ coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday at his weekly news conference.
Cole Banwart, a returning starting guard from a year ago who missed Iowa’s first two games because of a lower leg injury, will replace Schott in the lineup when the Hawkeyes host Middle Tennessee at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
“I think we’ve got him healthy, so he’ll slide in,’’ Ferentz said.
That’s about the only break the Hawkeyes have caught lately from a health standpoint.
Ferentz said players who missed the Iowa State game on Sept. 14 – starting offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, starting defensive tackle Brady Reiff, starting free safety Kaevon Merriweather, starting cornerback Matt Hankins and reserve cornerbacks Julius Brents and Riley Moss – will all sit out again this week.
“A couple of other guys, last week it would have been tough for them to make it if we had played Saturday, but we didn’t fortunately,’’ Ferentz said. “Those guys are back practicing now. The other guys are moving along and getting better, but we’re not making any significant progress.’’
A quick look across the practice field Tuesday morning illustrated that point for Ferentz.
“I looked over today half of our two deep in the secondary is in street clothes watching practice. We are working with the guys we have out there on the field,’’ Ferentz said
D.J. Johnson, named the Big Ten freshman of the week for his effort in making his first career start at cornerback against Iowa State, earned praised from Ferentz for making the most of his chance to start.
“That is the good thing about it, it does create opportunities for other players and that’s how we’ll look at it and continue to look at it. At some point, we’ll get guys back. It’s been slow, that’s all.’’
Jackson is among Hawkeyes taking steps toward a return to action after suffering a knee sprain during Iowa’s season-opening win over Miami (Ohio).
Ferentz said the junior has worked hard to try to get back on the field and while he is making progress in that direction, he isn’t back to the point where he can contribute at the level Iowa needs him to play at.
“He’s one of the guys that is making an active move forward. That’s encouraging and that just the nature of injuries sometimes,’’ Ferentz said. “You’re kind of stagnant, or plateaued, and then all of a sudden a guy will take a jump. He’s starting to work and I think we’re getting closer with him. Closer to what? Who knows? There’s a lot of ambiguity right now.’’
Dealing with injuries is commonplace in football.
“It just seems like we bunched them all up a little bit in certain areas this year,’’ Ferentz said. “We’ll deal with it and keep moving. It’s an opportunity for someone to jump in there and play well.’’
Ferentz has seen examples of that as well, citing the work of fifth-year senior Levi Paulsen after he shifted from guard to tackle on the offensive line after Jackson was injured.
“There’s been a lot of really positive things that have come out of it,’’ he said. “When we get guys back at some point, we’ll be a stronger football team.’’
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent senses that, too.
“The guys up front are doing a good job of handling whatever comes their way,’’ he said. “They’re making it work.’’
Sargent dealt with his own medical setback, suffering a wrist injury the day before the Iowa State game.
He tested the wrist and “the best tape job a guy could have’’ prior to warm-ups at Jack Trice Stadium and played through it, leading the Hawkeyes with 58 yards on 13 carries in the 18-17 victory over the Cyclones.
“I just wanted to make sure things were going to be OK and they were,’’ Sargent said. “There are going to be hits and bumps in the road. You’ve just got to go out and play football. I didn’t sign up to be babied or catered to. I’m just there to play football.’’