Iowa football team working to move forward together

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Ivory Kelly-Martin said Friday there have been days in the past when it has been tough for him to be an Iowa football player.
“It was an atmosphere where I couldn’t be myself or where you had to look out and kind of watch your back,’’ Kelly-Martin said, describing the culture surrounding the Hawkeye program he is now working to change.
The junior running back joined teammates Kaevon Merriweather and Keith Duncan and coach Kirk Ferentz at a news conference outside of the Iowa practice facility, sharing their beliefs that the Hawkeyes are making strides in addressing allegations of systemic racism within the program.
“Right now, my heart is full of hope,’’ Kelly-Martin said. “Without facing our challenges head on, nothing can be changed The hope in our hearts is that this program will change for the better and we look forward to showing everyone that.’’
That process started for the Hawkeyes a week ago when former Iowa offensive lineman James Daniels raised the issue of racial disparity within the Iowa program, questioning on social media the treatment of black players on the Iowa roster by staff members.
Dozens of former Hawkeyes raised issues that coach Kirk Ferentz said the program he has led for the past 21 seasons will work to address.
In addition to reaching out to former players to listen to their concerns, Ferentz and the Hawkeyes took on the here and now of it all when players returned to campus Monday for the start of voluntary workouts.
Before ever lifting a weight, the Hawkeyes concentrated on lifting a weight off of all of their shoulders.
On Monday and again on Tuesday following a request by team leaders to continue the discussion, Iowa players and coaches sat down and talked.
They also listened to each other.
A lot.
“The players did most of the talking. It was raw. It was powerful. And it was productive,’’ Ferentz said. “Everything was on the table. It got somewhat heated and somewhat emotional at times, and I think that was good. That Monday meeting was about as an emotional and powerful meeting as I’ve ever seen.’’
Merriweather said it provided the Hawkeyes with a needed opportunity to express their feelings.
“Everybody got what they wanted off their chest,’’ the sophomore defensive back said.
Duncan, a preseason all-American kicker, suggested it all created a stronger bond between teammates and coaches.
“I’ve been here for four years and I feel like this is the most connected we have ever been as a team,’’ he said. “That speaks to everybody on our team. There has been a change of energy.’’
Ferentz senses progress as well.
“We’ve made good steps this week, but we are not done. We won’t be done in December,’’ Ferentz said.
But, a first step has been taken together.
Ferentz described the past week as eye opening, calling the comments made by former players “serious and troubling.’’
While many expressed appreciation for the help they received in accomplishing their goals both athletically and academically, Ferentz heard stories of mistreatment as well.
He said that at times, the coaching style of staff members created unneeded frustration and anxiety.
Ferentz said he regrets that some former Hawkeyes did not feel like they could speak up about ongoing issues they had until after they completed their collegiate careers.
“One byproduct of that is that some of our black athletes felt they couldn’t be themselves in our culture,’’ Ferentz said. “I feel like I let those players down by not creating an environment where they did feel comfortable. We must be more inclusive and aware.’’
With a backdrop of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Ferentz said the issues raised within the Iowa program have come during an important time in the nation’s history.
“It’s given us all a better and deeper understanding of what racism and bias is and I think it’s begun an initiative for real change,’’ Ferentz said. “As a team and a program we have a responsibility and a tremendous opportunity at this moment to lead change and set a higher standard for collegiate football.’’
Ferentz relayed the comment of an incoming freshman who arrived in Iowa City earlier this week, suggesting that the Hawkeyes have a chance beginning now to set the bar high for how a program should be run.
As he prepares for his 22nd season, Ferentz includes himself in that equation.
“I can’t do anything about what’s happened. It’s my job to do a better job moving forward,’’ he said. “The focus is one what we can do better to make it a better experience for our players. We have tremendous players and people in our program. I’m convinced we are trying to do the right thing.’’
Ferentz is enlisting the help of some former Hawkeyes to facilitate that.
Longtime Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels has agreed to chair an 11-player committee that will meet beginning next week, a group of former players who have offered to help build a more cohesive, welcoming atmosphere for all players.
“Some of the guys are in coaching, some are not, but they all want the best for Iowa football,’’ Ferentz said. “We picked 11 guys, but we could have picked 111. There are that many guys who care and that gives us a chance.’’
