Iowa football team working to move forward together

“It’s given us all a better and deeper understanding of what racism and bias is and I think it’s begun an initiative for real change,’’ Ferentz said. “As a team and a program we have a responsibility and a tremendous opportunity at this moment to lead change and set a higher standard for collegiate football.’’

Ferentz relayed the comment of an incoming freshman who arrived in Iowa City earlier this week, suggesting that the Hawkeyes have a chance beginning now to set the bar high for how a program should be run.

As he prepares for his 22nd season, Ferentz includes himself in that equation.

“I can’t do anything about what’s happened. It’s my job to do a better job moving forward,’’ he said. “The focus is one what we can do better to make it a better experience for our players. We have tremendous players and people in our program. I’m convinced we are trying to do the right thing.’’

Ferentz is enlisting the help of some former Hawkeyes to facilitate that.

Longtime Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels has agreed to chair an 11-player committee that will meet beginning next week, a group of former players who have offered to help build a more cohesive, welcoming atmosphere for all players.

“Some of the guys are in coaching, some are not, but they all want the best for Iowa football,’’ Ferentz said. “We picked 11 guys, but we could have picked 111. There are that many guys who care and that gives us a chance.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0