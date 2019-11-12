Iowa gets commitment from top recruit Caitlin Clark

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa added an elite piece to its women’s basketball recruiting puzzle Tuesday, keeping a prospect that is ranked among the top-five players nationally in the 2020 senior class home.

Caitlin Clark, a 5-foot-11 point guard from West Des Moines Dowling High School, announced on Twitter that she selected the Hawkeyes over a final-three list of possibilities that included Iowa State and Notre Dame.

“Let’s go Hawks. #Committed,’’ Clark wrote in announcing that she will join three other high school seniors in signing with Iowa during the NCAA’s early-signing period which begins today.

Clark is the highest-ranked recruit to announce intentions to sign with the Hawkeyes in the 20 seasons Lisa Bluder has coached the program.

ESPNW HoopGurlz ranks her as the fourth-best prospect in the 2020 senior class and the second-best point guard available in the current recruiting cycle.

She is described in her ESPN profile as a “consummate playmaker who executes the half-court game with precision’’ and an “unselfish decision maker who makes passes with a purpose.’’

Clark can also shoot the ball.