A three-year contract extension will keep Gary Barta on the job as the director of athletics at Iowa through the end of the 2023-24 school year and push his annual salary past the $1 million mark.
The university announced Wednesday that University of Iowa president Bruce Harreld and Barta, the head of the Hawkeye athletics department since 2006, had agreed to an amendment to a contract that will now run through June 30, 2024.
Under terms of the agreement, Barta will receive a pay raise that will move him from $800,000 annually to $1 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year and to $1.05 million for the following three years.
In a release announcing the extension, Harreld praised Barta’s work in upholding the university’s “key athletic principles of winning, graduating our athletes and operating with integrity.’’
Harreld singled out the academic achievements of Iowa student-athletes.
“I am most proud that under Gary’s leadership our student-athletes competed at this elite level while also exceling in the classroom,’’ Harreld said.
“More than 300 student-athletes earned Dean’s List and or President’s List recognition, more than 200 student-athletes were named academic all-Big Ten and Iowa had a 90-percent Graduation Success Rate (as calculated by the NCAA). This is what collegiate athletics is all about.’’
The 55-year-old Barta arrived at Iowa in the summer of 2006 from Wyoming after Bob Bowlsby was hired to lead the athletics program at Stanford.
Currently in his first year of a three-year term on the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, Barta oversees a department which placed 38th in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings for the 2018-19 school year.
Big Ten championships in the women’s basketball tournament, the wrestling and men’s gymnastics regular season and in men’s track lifted Iowa to its best since 2000 in the standings which measure overall success in all programs offered by an athletics department.
In expressing appreciation for his new deal, Barta views the success as a collaborative effort.
“I’m grateful to President Harreld and everyone at the University for the opportunity I have to work in a great environment at a world-class institution,’’ he said in a statement.
“Our student-athletes, coaches and staff are having incredible success. We have the best fans in the country and their support is truly appreciated. And, I believe the best is yet to come.’’