Iowa Hawkeyes expect group effort to replace A.J. Epenesa

As offenses gave additional attention to Epenesa, that freed up the fifth-year senior from Detroit to make a few plays of his own and Golston responded.

He earned honorable mention all-Big Ten honors last season, recording 47 tackles including 9.5 for a loss and three sacks of his own.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound end also intercepted one pass, broke up five more and finished the season with seven quarterback hurries.

It was a season filled with growth that defensive line coach Kelvin Bell would like to see continue as the Hawkeyes work toward an Oct. 24 season opener at Purdue.

“Chauncey’s maturation from when he got here in 2016 to where he is now, he just needs to continue playing because he’s on the right track,’’ Bell said.

Bell doesn’t want Golston to be Epenesa.

He wants him to be the best version of Golston that he can be from one down to the next.

“There’s no pressure there. Play your game,’’ Bell said. “I’m fully confident that if he goes out and plays the way he’s supposed to play, he can have a big year. He’s not A.J. They’re totally different guys. But the impact for us defensively, he’s definitely a guy we’re going to need to play well.’’