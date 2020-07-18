Iowa Hawkeyes sense change, in and out of the program

Coach Kirk Ferentz has been willing to listen and changes beyond those that had already been made following discussions more than a year ago are taking place.

“It’s easier to come here and be yourself without being judged or criticized just for looking the way you want to look or talking the way you want to talk,’’ Smith said.

Even beyond the organized meetings to discuss issues, Colbert said conversations have been constructive.

He describes the talk in the Hawkeye strength and conditioning room as more free.

“Guys being able to open up and not feel uncomfortable talking to guys who don’t look like you,’’ Colbert said. “It’s become a very open space with very open discussions.’’

Colbert describes that as good for everybody.

The change at Iowa has already included modifications to long-standing team rules and a change in leadership in the weight room with strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle, singled out in multiple complaints from former players, agreeing to leave the position he had held for 21 years.

An independent review of the football program by the university administration remains ongoing.