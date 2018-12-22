IOWA CITY, Iowa — With about a minute to go in Saturday’s game, the fans in Carver-Hawkeye Arena were fully aware that only one member of the Iowa basketball team had yet to score.
The chant went up with even the players on the Iowa bench joining in.
“Baer, Baer, Baer.’’
Right on cue, Bettendorf walk-on Michael Baer drained a 3-point shot from the right corner with 31 seconds remaining.
It was just that kind of day.
The 23rd-ranked Hawkeyes did pretty much anything and everything they wanted to do, firing in a school-record 19 3-point field goals, handing out a season-high 30 assists and recording a season-high point total while frolicking to a 110-64 victory over Savannah State.
Muscatine’s Joe Wieskamp led the way with a career-high 24 points but everyone got into the act. Jordan Bohannon broke out of his shooting slump by knocking down six 3-point field goals and scoring 18 points. Tyler Cook had 16 points. Isaiah Moss collected 15 points and a career-best six assists.
The Hawkeyes (10-2) had only seven scholarship players in uniform as Luka Garza missed the game after spraining an ankle Friday in practice and Connor McCaffery sat it out while going through concussion protocol.
Didn’t matter. All that did was open up playing time for the walk-ons and they delivered.
Riley Till and Austin Ash, each of whom had six career points coming in, finished with 10 and nine respectively. Nicolas Hobbs somehow banked in a 3-pointer from the left corner. And then there was that final dagger by Michael Baer, who was a student manager for the Hawkeyes a year ago.
Bohannon, who stood up and led the chant from the bench,’’ said it was awesome. Till described it as “a really cool moment.’’
“Those guys work as hard as anyone,’’ Moss said of the non-scholarship kids. “It was great to see them get out and show everybody what they can do.’’
Bohannon admitted that there is an added level of excitement when the walk-ons get to do the things they did Saturday.
“There’s just a different kind of mentality towards them,’’ he said. “They work their butts off with the scout team every day. They go through a lot of things and people don’t see behind the scenes the type of work they put in so it’s nice to have that work pay off for them. They don’t get a lot of chances to go out there in front the fan base like this and have a moment like Michael Baer did and Nicolas Hobbs did.’’
Till, who added three rebounds, two assists and two steals while playing more than 20 minutes Saturday, said it is a day he’ll remember.
“All of us dream about getting out there in Carver in front of all these fans so it’s sort of a dream come true to get out there and contribute and help the team,’’ he said.
The walk-ons got those opportunities because the Hawkeyes attacked from the very beginning and maintained their intensity the whole way while playing a team rated 344th in the country in Ken Pomeroy’s power rankings. There was no sign of complacency.
“I didn’t see any of that, especially with our defense,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I thought our defense was great. They locked into the game plan and executed it very well.
The Hawkeyes had five scoring runs of 10 or more points. After a first-half 16-0 binge that included seven points by Moss, six by Cook and three by Till, the score was 45-11.
After runs of 11-0 and 12-0 in the second half, the Iowa lead peaked at 95-44.
Iowa launched 42 3-point attempts against Savannah State’s 2-3 zone and McCaffery recalled that his team also got off 42 3s in a game against the Tigers (3-11) two years ago. They made 18 of them in that game, which was the school record before they connected 19 times Saturday.
In addition to Bohannon six 3s, Wieskamp made five (in only seven attempts) and Ash hit three.
Besides Baer’s final shot, the most memorable probably was the one Hobbs threw in from right in front of the Iowa bench with 6:12 remaining. They were his first career points.
“I have no idea how that went in,’’ Bohannon said. “We were leaving the locker room and (Hobbs) said ‘Jordan, I heard you say ‘Oh my God’ right when I shot it and I said ‘Oh my God’ right when I shot it.’ It was like the perfect angle and bank, swish.’’
It was that kind of day.
IOWA ITEMS
Garza sidelined: Iowa played without sophomore center Luka Garza, who watched the game from the bench with his foot in a walking boot.
“He sprained his ankle at the end of practice (Friday),’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “He’s hurting right now so we’ll see.’’
Connor McCaffery also missed the game while going through concussion protocol but Coach McCaffery is confident his son will be back in action very soon.
“I think if we played tomorrow, he could play,’’ he said.
New highs: While almost all of Iowa’s four walk-ons reached career highs in almost every statistic Saturday, a few of the scholarship players also reached new standards. Ryan Kriener’s nine rebounds were a new career high, as were Isaiah Moss’ six assists.
Up next: Iowa’s next game is next Saturday at home against Bryant University. Game time is 7 p.m. with television coverage provided by ESPNU.