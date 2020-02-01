Iowa, Illinois both ranked for 1st time in 15 years

It’s not as though Iowa and Illinois never have played significant basketball games against one another.

There have been 15 instances through the years in which the two teams have met when both were ranked in the Associated Press poll.

But it hasn’t happened in 15 years. And a few months ago, no one thought it was very likely to happen this season.

It’s happening. The Hawkeyes, ranked 18th in the most recent Associated Press Top 25, will host the 19th-ranked Illini on Sunday at noon in what may be one of the most anticipated matchups of a bizarre and intriguing Big Ten season.

The national spotlight will be on Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the only game in the country involving ranked teams. It’s essentially a television appetizer for the big pro football game that will follow later in the day, but it’s entirely possible the hors d'oeuvre could be tastier than the entrée.

The Hawkeyes and Illini are two of the surprise teams in this wild Big Ten season. Both have been energized by dominating centers and have emerged as serious contenders after being pegged to finish in the middle of the Big Ten pack or lower.