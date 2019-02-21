IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa and Indiana both suffered heart-breaking losses to ranked teams on their home courts Tuesday night when the opposing center scored on a tip-in in the final seconds.
That’s pretty much where any similarity between their seasons ends.
The two teams that will clash Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena have pretty much been headed in opposite directions over the past couple of months.
Even with that 66-65 loss to Maryland on Tuesday, Iowa has won nine of its past 12 games.
Indiana has lost 11 of 12, sending what once appeared to be a promising season spiraling downward. The Hoosiers now are just one game out of the Big Ten’s basement.
But that doesn’t mean Iowa coach Fran McCaffery and his players are expecting an easy time when the Hoosiers pay an 8:15 p.m. visit tonight.
“The thing that's impressed me about them is they continue to fight,’’ McCaffery said. “They really are competing, and I think that's what you look for. They've lost some games maybe they thought they were going to win, but they keep coming.’’
Indiana (13-13, 4-11 Big Ten) had some impressive non-conference victories early in the season and got off to a 3-0 start in the Big Ten before going into an epic tailspin. Following a lopsided loss to Minnesota last weekend, head coach Archie Miller referred to that game as a “deal breaker.
“We have to make some real, in my opinion, drastic changes to the way we're doing things right now,’’ he said. “We've got to get some guys' attention, and we need to get some guys to play better.’’
The Hoosiers responded to that criticism and played with more effort and cohesion on Tuesday against Purdue. But they still lost, 48-46, when the Boilermakers’ Matt Haarms scored with three seconds remaining.
The Hawkeyes contributed to the Indiana nosedive by grinding out a 77-72 victory in Bloomington just two weeks ago.
McCaffery conceded that having beaten a team on the road so recently may make it difficult to get properly motivated for the rematch at home, but he doesn’t expect that to be the case this time.
“We know what that game was down there, how difficult it was,’’ he said. “Our guys know what's coming in here (Friday) night.’’
Senior forward Nicholas Baer said he’s not the least bit worried about a letdown.
“When you get to this point in the season, there’s nobody to be taken lightly, in late February or early March,’’ Baer said. “We want to be playing our best basketball when it comes to this time of year.’’
It won’t hurt that it could be Iowa’s second sellout crowd of the season — only about 200 tickets remained Thursday afternoon — and it will be a “black out game,’’ with all Hawkeye fans being asked to wear black.
“To me it’s exciting (to play Indiana again) because you know you’re going to get an even better version of them than we’ve seen,’’ junior forward Tyler Cook said. “I think after our win down there, they’ll be ready to play and put their best foot forward.’’
Iowa (20-6, 9-6 Big Ten) also is coming off a rough outing. It had to rally from a large deficit against No. 24 Maryland and for the third straight game, it was put in a position of trying to make a game-winning shot as time ran out. After succeeding in doing that against Northwestern and Rutgers, the Hawkeyes failed this time.
“We didn’t play well, didn’t hit shots we normally make,’’ freshman Joe Wieskamp admitted. “But for us to even be in that game at the end after being down by 12 in the second half, it says something about what kind of team we have.’’