Iowa junior Luka Garza enters name into NBA Draft

Luka Garza said he’s just looking for an opportunity.

If he can’t get that, he at least wants to get as much feedback and advice as he possibly can get.

With that thought in mind, Iowa’s record-setting junior center entered his name into the NBA draft on Friday. He said he will not hire an agent, which affords him the option of returning to Iowa for his senior season.

Garza said on a Friday morning teleconference with reporters that he simply is searching for "a real opportunity from a team that sees me similar to the way Coach (Fran McCaffery) saw me in the recruiting process to be the player that I am. Just a real opportunity …

“If it’s not time to make that move, I want to hear the improvements I need to make to be able to be ready to make that step after my senior year.,'' he added. "I’m looking to get a lot out of this process. I’m really looking forward to it, but like I said it would have to be a real opportunity.’’

Garza currently is not mentioned on any lists of top NBA prospects despite a breakout junior season in which he broke Iowa’s single-season scoring record and became the Hawkeyes’ first consensus All-American in 68 years.