Iowa looks finish matches against Iowa State

“Always, and that’s not just about last year. This is this year and the same thing applies. You have to be ready to work until the very end,’’ Brands said. “That’s a lesson we talk about all the time. Don’t let up. Don’t make yourself vulnerable. Guys have to be ready to wrestle until the match is over.’’

In today’s dual between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones, both off to 1-0 starts this season, the potential exists for as many as nine matches to feature a pair of rated wrestlers.

That includes the possibility of a pair of top-five wrestlers meeting at 149, where Iowa’s third-ranked Pat Lugo and Iowa State’s fourth-ranked Jarrett Degen rank among the nation’s elite.

Degen won matches between the wrestlers last season, deciding a 7-4 match in the dual in the first tiebreaker before earning an 11-9 decision in the seventh-place match at the NCAA Championships.

“Got to finish,’’ Brands said. “When things were going (Lugo’s) way, you have to put the clamps on him. That’s a real fundamental thing, finish him off. You can’t be sloppy in a match like that. You have to be strong with fundamentals and find a way to get it done.’’

That starts before the finish.