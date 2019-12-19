Iowa men's basketball players, staff not surprised at Bohannon's decision to have hip surgery

IOWA CITY, Iowa — No one connected with the Iowa basketball team was caught off guard by the decision Jordan Bohannon made this week.
Bohannon, who underwent surgery on his right hip in May, decided to undergo the same sort of procedure on his left hip, sidelining him for the rest of the season.
“We kind of suspected it, I think,’’ sophomore Connor McCaffery said. “We knew what he was dealing with and what he was going through, the pain that he was in. Having to make this decision, I don’t think it really surprised everyone a ton.’’
Bohannon had the surgery Thursday morning at University Hospital and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said it went very well.
McCaffery actually was late for his weekly news conference because he spent nearly an hour at the hospital visiting with Bohannon’s family. He said he thinks the senior guard made the right decision and he rejected the notion that Bohannon might have come back too soon after the first surgery.
“I think he did exactly what he wanted to do,’’ McCaffery said. “The (first) surgery went well and he felt good … I think he knew at some point this was going to have to be done and the only question was would it be done now or at the end of the year. I think he completely made the right decision to do it now.’’
The recovery time for this surgery is expected to be 6 to 9 months, which means the Hawkeyes’ career leader in 3-point field goals should be fully ready for his fifth season in an Iowa uniform.
“He’ll be able to do some things after five months,’’ McCaffery said. “We’ll go really slow. Obviously, at five months he’s not going to do too much. We’ll go really slow with him and expect a full recovery by next season.’’
The biggest question now is how the Hawkeyes will cope without their floor leader for the remainder of this season, starting Saturday with a game against Cincinnati at the United Center in Chicago.
“People just have to step up and adjust to playing without him,’’ junior center Luka Garza said. “It’s going to be tough but we have guys who are ready.’’
Redshirt freshman CJ Fredrick, who may take on a larger offensive role, said it helps that the Hawkeyes played without Bohannon all summer while he was rehabilitating. He admitted, though, that it will be “a little different.
“He pushes the pace,’’ Fredrick said. “He’s another shooter that teams have to lock into. But we’re going to continue to do what we do — run, lock into the game plan, play good defense.’’
McCaffery said he has not yet decided who will fill Bohannon’s spot in the starting lineup. It will be either 6-foot-10 senior Ryan Kriener or 6-0 freshman Joe Toussaint.
It’s just a matter of whether the Hawkeyes want to go with a larger lineup like the one they used before Jack Nunge suffered a season-ending knee injury or go small, as they did with Bohannon.
“We’re working on both,’’ McCaffery said. “It may be a function of who we’re playing, how big they are, if they go small or they go big.’’
He said Toussaint benefited greatly by playing with Bohannon for the first 11 games of the season.
“He recognizes that he’s going to need to step up and he’s going to get a lot more playing time, a lot more opportunity, and he’s ready for it,’’ McCaffery said.
The coach said he’s equally comfortable with Kriener, who he described as “one of the smarter guys I’ve ever coached over the years.
“Kriener’s a guy who obviously is going to have an expanded role, and he should,’’ McCaffery said. “He’s earned that. He’s a leader, he’s a senior, but he’s also a guy that can score and who has been really productive in big games.’’
The biggest area in which Bohannon may be missed is in late-game situations. In several games last season, he simply took over in the final minutes of games and hit huge shots to help the Hawkeyes win.
“Somebody’s going to step in and fill that role, but maybe it’s different,’’ McCaffery said. “There’s other things we can run. We’ve got a lot of guys who can make shots on this team. Others will have that opportunity.’’
IOWA ITEMS
- McCaffery said Thursday that he doesn’t think his son, Patrick, will play any more this season. Patrick played the first two games of the season but has been out since then with what have been described as “residual’’ effects from his 2014 battle with cancer.
“It doesn’t look like that right now but it’s always a possibility,’’ McCaffery said if Patrick would return this season.
- After having a tooth dislodged in last week’s 84-68 victory over Iowa State, Garza said he will start using a mouthguard in games.
“I don’t really like it,’’ Garza said. “I’ve never liked playing with a mouthguard, but I’ll have to deal with it for awhile.’’
- In the latest Big Ten statistics, Iowa has the top three players in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio — Bohannon, Connor McCaffery and CJ Fredrick. As a team, the Hawkeyes rank third nationally in that statistic.