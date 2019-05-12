IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa won the Men's Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships for the fourth time in school history with 116 points on Sunday. The last time the Hawkeyes won was in 2011, the most recent time that they hosted.
The women tied their best finish, taking third place for the second consecutive year with 93 points behind Ohio State (126) and Indiana (95).
Seven Hawkeyes came away with gold medals in four events on the final day of competition.
Junior Laulauaga Tausaga is three-for-three in the women’s discus, earning her third consecutive title with a facility record, 60.28 meters (197-9).
On the men's side, senior Mar'yea Harris won the 400 meters in 45.67, and senior Chris Douglas ran a personal best 400-meter hurdles to win in 50.32. Freshman Wayne Lawrence, Jr., junior Chris Thompson, and seniors Carter Lilly and Harris expanded the men's lead out of reach from second place finishers, Indiana (103 points), with the 1,600-meter relay win (3:07.36).
“Being at home really makes it special for everyone,” Harris said. “The fans, my teammates, and family are out there, so going out and winning in front of them was a really good moment, very special to me.”