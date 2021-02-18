Iowa men's basketball team claims 77-62 win over Wisconsin was the best win of the season

MADISON, Wis. — You just knew Luka Garza wasn’t going to get held down two games in a row, right?
As it turns out, even the Big Ten’s best defensive team from a statistical standpoint couldn’t do much with Iowa’s All-American center Thursday night.
After having a lengthy streak of double-figures games snapped on Saturday, Garza registered his seventh 30-point effort of the season and 11th-ranked Iowa continually answered Wisconsin runs in the second half to roll to a 77-62 victory over the No. 21 Badgers at the Kohl Center.
It was the Hawkeyes’ most lopsided victory over Wisconsin since 2006 and their most decisive win in Madison since 1988, and it opened a sizeble gap in the standings between the two teams. Iowa is now fourth in the Big Ten at 16-6, 10-5 Big Ten, while the defending league champion Badgers feel into sixth place at 15-8, 9-7.
The metrics indicate that it was the best win of the season for the Hawkeyes and Garza agreed.
“I think we’ve had a lot of impressive performances when you look back at it, but this is right up there,’’ he said. “As far as a team coming back at you and being able to close it out, this was great team win … This definitely feels like a great team win against a great team.’’
The 6-foot-11 senior, held to only 8 points in a victory over Michigan State last week, finished with 30 points and eight rebounds Thursday. He had 17 points as the Hawkeyes dominated the first half, then added eight points in a key stretch of the second half when the Badgers tried desperately to get back in the game.
“I knew after that last game, he was going to come out and kill it tonight,’’ junior Joe Wieskamp said of Garza. “When I saw the way he was playing in practice, I knew he was going to kill everyone in front of him.’’
Wieskamp added 17 points and 8 rebounds and freshman Keegan Murray contributed a career-best 12 rebounds.
But the consensus was that the big story was Iowa’s defense, which continues to evolve and improve.
“It started at the defensive end,’’ said CJ Fredrick, who returned to action after missing four of the previous seven games, “We’re really locked in right now.’’
“I thought our defense start to finish was pretty good,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery added.
The defense was especially good in the first half as Wisconsin made just four of its first 30 shots, allowing Iowa to put together scoring runs of 14 and 8 points and open a big lead. The Badgers shot just 25% before halftime, which arrived with Iowa holding a 36-27 advantage.
Wieskamp and Garza combined to push the lead to 43-27 early in the second half before the Badgers stormed back. They got as close as 49-46 on a Brad Davison 3-pointer with 9 minutes, 16 seconds remaining, but the Hawkeyes didn’t flinch.
Garza, now only 14 points away from becoming Iowa’s career scoring leader, maneuvered inside for a 3-point play and Jack Nunge, who played only 48 seconds in the first half because of foul trouble, banked in a 3.
“Our whole mindset in that one timeout was ‘OK, that was their run, now it’s time for ours,’’’ Garza said.
“We knew they had a run in them. They got hot from 3, but we came together and got a run of our own.’’
The Badgers kept charging. Davison drilled 3s the next two times down the court but both times Wieskamp answered with one of his own. Garza’s fourth 3 of the game followed by a short hook in the lane off a pass from Fredrick pushed the margin back to 68-54 with about four minutes to go.
“We executed on offense there and got a couple of stops,’’ McCaffery said. “We just showed a lot of toughness there.’’
The Hawkeyes benefited greatly from the return of Fredrick, who has been in and out of the lineup for the past month but was able to play 31 quality minutes. He contributed five point, four assists and solid defensive work, and made a crucial 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half.
It was his first 3 since Jan. 17.
“To watch him get 31 minutes and be as productive as he was says a lot not only for our team but where we’re headed and what he means to this team,’’ McCaffery said.
Wisconsin, which lost back-to-back games for the first time all season, was led by Micah Potter with 23 points but eight of those came in the final minutes when the outcome had been decided.
Davison added 15 points and D’Mitrik Trice collected 11 points and 9 assists for Wisconsin, which ended up shooting 30% from the field for the game.
“It’s really tough to win on the road in the Big Ten,’’ Wieskamp said. “So any time you can go on the road against a really good Wisconsin team and beat them by 15, that’s really big.’’