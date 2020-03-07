Iowa needs to bounceback against Illinois

The Iowa basketball team has had very few off nights this season.

And almost every time the Hawkeyes have had one, they have bounced back with a very strong effort the next time out.

The 18th-ranked Hawkeyes will need to do that again Sunday night as they close out the Big Ten regular season with an important road game at No. 23 Illinois.

The winner of the game will receive the No. 4 seed and a very valuable double bye in the Big Ten tournament, which gets under way Wednesday in Indianapolis.

The Hawkeyes (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten), who had a 13-game home winning streak, stopped with a 77-68 loss to Purdue on Tuesday, have only lost back to back games once all season. They lost to Penn State in early January in probably the most physically draining game of the season, then followed that with a road loss at Nebraska just three days later.

Other than that, every Iowa loss has been followed by a victory.