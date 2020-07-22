Iowa officials knew of racial disparity issues

During a news conference Thursday, Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said he had read the report in its entirety when it was released.

As a result, a committee of current players was formed to address issues and several changes were implemented prior to the 2019 season. Rules restricting hairstyles and the wearing of hats and jewelry inside the football complex were among those altered.

Ferentz said he met with that committee last August and expected to do so again both during a bye week during the 2019 season and again following the season. Neither of the latter two meetings took place.

“I dropped the ball on that,’’ Ferentz said Thursday. “I felt we had a pretty healthy environment, a pretty healthy culture last December. Coming off the field (at the Holiday Bowl), I felt pretty good about things. When we left here on March 13, I felt good about our positioning to start spring practice. A lot of things in the world have changed since then.’’

Following the allegations raised in June, the subject of an ongoing independent review of the Hawkeye program by the Kansas City-based law firm of Husch Blackwell, Ferentz said he had re-read the task force’s review “multiple’’ times.