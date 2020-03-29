Iowa, other college programs await NCAA's decision on eligibility

Roster limitations come into play at a time when many coaches have already filled many if not all scholarships for the 2020-21 school year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller illustrates the challenges that exist in a sport which does not offer its student-athletes full scholarships.

The NCAA limits baseball programs to the equivalent of 11.7 scholarships which can be split up in a multitude of ways between 27 student-athletes.

Programs are allowed to carry an additional eight players on their roster who do not receive dollars from baseball’s scholarship allotment, creating a roster of 35 players.

“Baseball is really difficult every year, trying to manage with so many uncontrollables,’’ Heller said during a teleconference last week. “But at the end of the day it has to add up to 11.7, 27 and 35.

“That’s the question, if we’re going to give eligibility back, then we have to make the concession with those numbers. That’s the issue the council is going to have to come to grips with.’’

Heller has 10 seniors on his roster this year.

In the weeks since the Iowa season was canceled on March 12, Heller has talked informally with Hawkeye seniors.