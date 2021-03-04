Iowa overcomes slow start to roll Nebraska, 102-64

One of the few negatives to come out of the game was the possible loss of sophomore CJ Fredrick. Fredrick, who has missed four full games and parts of several others because of an unspecified lower-leg injury, had his foot stepped on by a Nebraska player with 5 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the first half and went directly to the locker room. He did not play again and was not even on the Iowa bench for much of the second half.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Fredrick was “a little bit sore’’ and said he wasn’t sure if the 6-foot-3 guard could have played in the second half if he had been needed,

“He probably would have said he wanted to go,’’ McCaffery said. “I’m not sure he could have gone. He’s a tough kid but he was pretty sore.’’

As it is, the Hawkeyes didn’t need him following a dominating first half in which they shot 50% from the field and had 14 assists on 18 made baskets.

They also did the job at the other end of the court as Nebraska (7-18, 3-15 Big Ten) shot just 32.3% and committed 12 first-half turnovers.