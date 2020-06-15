Iowa parts ways with Chris Doyle

“I knew the independent review is going to occur, but I also knew that we needed to think of things that made sense, that were thoughtful and sensible moving forward,’’ Barta said. “… I thought this was an important step moving forward.’’

As part of the agreement, Doyle will receive two separate lump sum payments of $556,249.50, representing 15 months of his base salary subject to all applicable withholdings. The payments will be made on Aug. 1 and on Jan. 1, 2021.

Doyle will also receive health and dental premiums from the university at his current coverage levels for 15 months.

In a statement, Doyle said he was “grateful’’ for the opportunity to work with the Hawkeye program for the past 21 years.

“I have worked diligently to make a positive impact on the lives of student-athletes, support them as they speak out and look forward to continued growth,’’ Doyle said.

“I am confident that my record and character will be confirmed in the course of the independent review. The university and I have reached an agreement and it is time to move on from Iowa football. My family and I are looking forward to the next chapter.’’