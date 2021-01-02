Iowa passes the test in win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Fran McCaffery knew it was going to be this kind of game.

Even before one of his starters got hurt three minutes into the game and a couple of his other stalwarts struggled, the Iowa coach knew Saturday’s battle with No. 14 Rutgers was going to be a gutcheck.

It was. And the Hawkeyes passed the test.

Senior Luka Garza came to life in the final 8½ minutes and freshman Keegan Murray turned in the best game of his career as No. 10 Iowa gutted out a 77-75 victory over Rutgers in an intense, physical tussle at the RAC.

Murray, forced into extensive action after Connor McCaffery injured his ankle very early in the contest, calmly swished two free throws to give the Hawkeyes the lead with 16.4 seconds remaining. They held on from there to improve their record to 9-2, 3-1 in Big Ten play.

“It was won with grit …’’ Coach McCaffery said of a win that tied him for second with Lute Olson on Iowa's Big Ten victory list.

“We turned the ball over 15 times. We gave up 16 offensive rebounds. Normally you lose those games. You do. There were a number to lead changes. We kept coming. They kept coming … It was our depth and our grit that enabled us to win.’’