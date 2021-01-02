Iowa passes the test in win over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Fran McCaffery knew it was going to be this kind of game.
Even before one of his starters got hurt three minutes into the game and a couple of his other stalwarts struggled, the Iowa coach knew Saturday’s battle with No. 14 Rutgers was going to be a gutcheck.
It was. And the Hawkeyes passed the test.
Senior Luka Garza came to life in the final 8½ minutes and freshman Keegan Murray turned in the best game of his career as No. 10 Iowa gutted out a 77-75 victory over Rutgers in an intense, physical tussle at the RAC.
Murray, forced into extensive action after Connor McCaffery injured his ankle very early in the contest, calmly swished two free throws to give the Hawkeyes the lead with 16.4 seconds remaining. They held on from there to improve their record to 9-2, 3-1 in Big Ten play.
“It was won with grit …’’ Coach McCaffery said of a win that tied him for second with Lute Olson on Iowa's Big Ten victory list.
“We turned the ball over 15 times. We gave up 16 offensive rebounds. Normally you lose those games. You do. There were a number to lead changes. We kept coming. They kept coming … It was our depth and our grit that enabled us to win.’’
Garza finished with 25 points on 9-for-11 shooting, scoring 15 of his points in the final 8 ½ minutes. He also passed Aaron White to move into second place on Iowa’s career scoring list, but he was most proud of the way he and his teammates hung together down the stretch.
“For us to do that is huge,’’ Garza said. “I told the guys before this game that we’ve never beaten a ranked team on the road since I’ve been here. I wanted to get that done today. For us to do that gives us tremendous confidence moving forward.’’
Murray may have had even more to do with winning the game than Garza. The 6-foot-8 forward scored 10 of the Hawkeyes’ first 12 points in the second half and finished with 14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 3 steals.
McCaffery said the freshman was “fabulous at both ends.’’
“It was a complete team effort,’’ said Murray, who stayed on the floor for the final 18 minutes of the contest. “We showed that we can battle with tough teams, great, defensive-minded teams.''
Murray wasn’t the only freshman who contributed. With Connor McCaffery out, CJ Fredrick in foul trouble and Joe Wieskamp struggling, the Hawkeyes dug deep into the bench. Freshman guards Ahron Ulis and Tony Perkins, who never had played in a Big Ten game, got onto the court in the first half and Ulis ended up playing 14 highly efficient minutes.
“He’s been a great point guard for us in practice,’’ Murray said of Ulis. “I knew that he’d be ready when his name was called and he showed it today.’’
Neither team ever led by more than seven points in a contest that included 18 ties and 19 lead changes.
Rutgers (7-2, 3-2 Big Ten) led by seven on three different occasions in the second half, the last time at 54-47 on a Myles Johnson dunk, before Garza returned after a lengthy break and took over the game.
The nation’s leading scorer had only 10 points and had attempted only six shots at that point but he quickly scored off an assist from Ulis and he, Jordan Bohannon and Wieskamp sparked a 10-0 run that gave the Hawkeyes the lead.
“I just had to get the ball,’’ Garza said. “They were playing so aggressive defensively and our guards weren’t able to get the ball to me. It’s a credit to them and their game plan, but I knew all I had to do was get the ball in my hands and I could score.’’
He scored 13 straight points for Iowa in the ensuing stretch but Rutgers, which had five players score in double figures, kept answering.
Bohannon, who finished with 13 points, popped in a 15-foot jumper that gave Iowa a 74-73 lead with 48 seconds left before Geo Baker blew past Fredrick to score, giving the Scarlet Knights a one-point lead with 35 seconds remaining.
After Wieskamp missed a long jumper, Murray snared the rebound and was fouled with 16.4 seconds showing.
“Honestly, I didn’t really feel any pressure,’’ Murray said of the ensuing foul shots. “I’ve been through it before. I trust my shot and it just went in.’’
Rutgers tried to get the ball inside but Johnson lost the ball out of bounds with 4.4 seconds remaining. Following a timeout, Coach McCaffery put a hobbling Connor into the game to execute the all-important inbounds pass and Wieskamp was fouled.
He made the first free throw but missed the second, giving Rutgers one last chance with 3 seconds to go. The Knights got the ball to Jacob Young for a running 30-footer that missed as time ran out.
“Four our whole team, this is a huge lesson to just keep battling,’’ Garza said. “We knew this game was going to be won at the defensive end and with rebounding, and we were able to pull this one out because of those two things.’’