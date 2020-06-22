Iowa pauses ticket sales for football games

With uncertainty remaining about available seating for football games at Kinnick Stadium this fall, Iowa announced Monday it has “paused’’ ticket sales for the 2020 season.
Iowa director of athletics Gary Barta said in a statement that based on current information, the athletics department will “start focusing on reduced capacity seating models based on our season ticket holders’’ because of social distancing guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several other additional changes involving ticketing and parking – including a move to entirely mobile ticketing and parking passes – and a decision to suspend operations of the Hawkeye Express train shuttle for the season were also announced.
“Hawkeye fans are excited for the upcoming season and we truly appreciate their continued enthusiasm and support. With the current information available, we needed to pause additional sales,’’ Barta said.
Barta indicated Iowa officials hope to have details for seating capacity for the Hawkeyes’ seven home games in place by late July.
“The option of having the ability to accommodate as many Hawkeye fans who are comfortable attending a game in Kinnick Stadium is still one of the scenarios,’’ Barta said.
In a video conference in late May, Barta indicated Iowa administrators were putting together plans to accommodate everything from full houses to playing games with no spectators in the 69,250-seat stadium.
At that time, Barta indicated that Iowa had sold 36,000 season tickets for the upcoming season.
On Monday, Iowa announced that only individuals who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential Kinnick Stadium seating plans.
New sales of the Fight for Iowa digital season pass, mini-plans, group, Hawkeye Village and single-game ticket sales have now been “paused’’ until a clearer picture of Kinnick Stadium capacity and social distancing requirements for the fall season have been determined.
The one thing that has been determined is that paper tickets and parking passes for the 2020 season will not be available, moving to a mobile-only system.
Mobile tickets and parking passes will be scanned from smartphones or smartwatches to gain access to all university-operated parking lots and gates.
Traditional paper tickets and parking hangtags will not be printed and mailed as has been the case in the past.
Under the new plan, ticket buyers will receive links allowing them to download tickets and parking to Apple Wallet on iPhones or Google Pay on Android systems.
Prior to reaching the venue gates, fans will pull up the tickets with QR codes on their smartphone or smartwatch screen to show the gate attendant for scanning.
Fans will be instructed to download tickets and parking passes prior to the game into their Apple Wallet or Google Pay accounts.
Information will be provided throughout the summer to assist in managing account access and tickets on mobile devices. Emails, and links at “Mobile Ticket Central’’ link at hawkeyesports.com and on social media will be utilized to connect fans with instructions.
Ticket holders who do not have access to a smartphone or smartwatch should contact the Iowa athletics ticket office at (800) 424-2957 to make arrangements.
Season ticket holders who selected the traditional paper ticket option during the renewal period will receive a commemorative set of printed tickets at the end of the upcoming football season.
Iowa season ticket holders and if available, single-game ticket buyers, will continue to have the ability to post mobile tickets to StubHub through access on their ticket account if they choose to not attend an event.
Suite and premium seat holders will receive their ticket booklets, although adjustments to capacity and parking could be implemented as additional social distancing information is determined.
Iowa also announced that if the 2020 season is disrupted, the athletics department will provide fans with future credit or ticket refunds for tickets they have already purchased.
