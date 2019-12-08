Iowa prepares for USC in Holiday Bowl later this month

“It’s an earlier bowl, so the turnaround is shorter and the game will be here before we know it,’’ Epenesa said. “There will be time to think about all that later. I’ll see how I grade out, what kind of feedback I get. Right now, there is another game to get ready to play.’’

That tops Stone’s priorities as well.

“I’m not going to think much about it until after the bowl,’’ Stone said. “We’re still working to try to get to 10 wins this season. That’s where my thoughts are.’’

Wirfs, named last week as the Big Ten offensive lineman of the year, said this year’s team has been focused on that objective for a month now.

“Our season isn’t over yet and I’m committed to putting everything I have into it. I think we all are,’’ Wirfs said. “The next step – I really have no idea right now. I’m anxious to go to California and to play a good team. When you think of teams with great traditions, USC is always on that list.’’

Senior Nate Stanley, who has quarterbacked Iowa to bowl wins over Boston College and Mississippi State the past two years, welcomes the Holiday Bowl assignment for another reason.