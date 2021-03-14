Iowa receives No. 2 seed, faces Grand Canyon in first round of NCAA tournament

Fran McCaffery has a pretty good idea what people in the Grand Canyon University basketball program are thinking and feeling right now.
As the coach at Siena, UNC-Greensboro and Lehigh, McCaffery led lower-seeded teams into the NCAA tournament and even pulled off a couple of upsets at Siena.
He knows that his University of Iowa team needs to be ready, focused and motivated for whenever and wherever the No. 5-ranked Hawkeyes take on what at the moment is a relatively obscure opponent.
Iowa (21-8) received an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament Sunday and will be the No. 2 seed in the South Regional. It matches the highest seed ever for the Hawkeyes in the tournament. They also were a No. 2 in 1987.
They know that No. 15 seed Grand Canyon is their first-round opponent and that the game is Saturday but the exact game time and place have yet to be determined. All games will be played at one of six sites in and around Indianapolis.
With a victory Saturday, Iowa would play either No. 7 Oregon or No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth and waiting further down the road are potential matchups with No. 3 seed Kansas and overall No. 1 seed Gonzaga, a team the Hawkeyes lost to Dec. 19 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
But first they need to get past Western Athletic Conference regular season and tournament champion Grand Canyon.
McCaffery said he thinks he has as good a sense as any coach of what that will take because of all those years being seeded near the bottom of the field in lower profile programs.
“I will tell you this: Every team that I’ve taken to this NCAA tournament was a really, really good basketball team with terrific players,’’ he said. “And that’s the message to our guys: They’re very well aware of who is in our league and who the great players are. They’re not as aware of some other conferences.
“What they have to do is be respectful because any team that makes this tournament fought their way here. This isn’t a lottery. You’ve got to earn it. And you’re going to face an incredibly motivated, really talented, very well-coached basketball team and anything short of our best effort, you’re going to have a hard time winning.’’
Iowa center Luka Garza may watch as much basketball on television as any player in the country and even he had to strain his memory to think if he saw Grand Canyon play.
He said he thought he might have caught a glimpse of the Antelopes (17-6) when they played Arizona State early in the season and he knew they defeated Nevada this season.
“I know the WAC is a good conference so to win the regular season and the postseason speaks a lot about their group and what they’ve been able to accomplish all year,’’ he said.
The 6-foot-11, 265-pound Garza already had done enough cursory research to know that the Antelopes’ leading scorer is a 7-foot, 270-pound center from Denmark named Asbjorn Midtgaard.
“It looks like he’s a really efficient guy, a good scorer,’’ Garza said. “I haven’t seen him play yet but I’m looking forward to diving into who he is and what he does.’’
Garza admitted he is anxious to disprove what some experts were saying Sunday night, that Gonzaga has the easiest path to the Final Four of all the No. 1 seeds but he said that’s something to deal with down the road.
“We’re just focusing on Grand Canyon,’’ he said. “We’re not thinking about any of those teams we might play in the round of 32. We’re just thinking about Grand Canyon right now and making sure we beat them to stay alive.’’
Junior forward Joe Wieskamp said that with the Hawkeyes never having been seeded higher than seventh under McCaffery and with the entire tournament being cancelled last year, it was just nice to see Iowa pop up on the television screen during the selection show.
“It’s pretty special to see us as a 2 seed, to see all of our hard work paid off, all the goals we set at the start of the season,’’ Wieskamp said. “Obviously, we came up a little short in the Big Ten tournament and the regular season, but we feel like we put ourselves in a really good position to make a good run and win it all.’’