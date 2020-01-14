Iowa's A.J. Epenesa declares for the NFL Draft

After turning one dream into a reality, A.J. Epenesa believes it is time to chase another one.

The two-time all-Big Ten defensive end from Iowa added his name to the list of underclassmen who have entered their names into the pool of available talent for the 2020 NFL draft.

Projected as a first-round selection in this year’s draft class, the 6-foot-6, 280-pound junior announced Tuesday on Instagram that he had chosen to forego his final year of eligibility, the eighth Hawkeye to reach that conclusion over the past three seasons.

“My time at Iowa has been everything I have dreamt it would be, and I couldn’t be more grateful and proud to have been given the opportunity to be a part of the Swarm and play in Kinnick Stadium in front of 70,000 Hawk fans. I will never forget the many great memories that have come from Iowa,’’ Epenesa wrote.

He thanked the entire coaching staff, the training and support staff for their assistance over the past three years, singling out coach Kirk Ferentz “for giving me a chance and believing in me from the very start.’’

Epenesa went on to thank his parents, writing that they have always had his best interest in mind while offering support and guidance which made him “who I am to today and I am forever grateful to them.’’