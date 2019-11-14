Iowa's defense finds itself with different challenge this week

IOWA CITY – After being able to concentrate on one of the nation’s premier running backs last weekend, Iowa finds itself with a different type of defensive challenge this week.
Seventh-ranked Minnesota has built its first 9-0 record in 115 years by coming after opponents from all sorts of directions.
“They’ve got a lot of really good skill players making big plays all over the place,’’ Iowa strong safety Geno Stone said. “We have a lot to get ready for this week.’’
The Hawkeyes haven’t allowed more than 24 points in a game this season and the Golden Gophers haven’t scored fewer than 28 anytime this season heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. battle for Floyd of Rosedale at Kinnick Stadium.
“We have to eliminate their big plays. That’s where it starts, not letting them have those 20-, 21-yard gains,’’ Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert said. “That starts with limiting what they do on first and second down, putting them in third-and-long situations and getting them out of their comfort zone.’’
It’s been a comfort-filled season for Tanner Morgan, Minnesota’s 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore quarterback.
Through nine games, he has completed 131-of-193 passes for 2,100 yards. The Kentucky native has thrown 21 touchdown passes and has been intercepted just four times.
He has topped a 90-percent completion rate twice during the Golden Gophers’ 6-0 Big Ten start, completing 21-of-22 passes against Purdue and 18 of the 20 he attempted last week while throwing for 339 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-26 win over Penn State.
“His statistics, that’s a really good indicator that not only is he being productive, but he’s being smart with what he’s doing. They don’t beat themselves,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He’s a young player, but he’s not playing like a young player.’’
Morgan has thrived by spreading the ball around.
Minnesota averages 37.6 points per game, second in the Big Ten to only the 51 points per game Ohio State is scoring, and the Golden Gophers have balanced the 21 touchdown passes Morgan has thrown by rushing for 22 scores.
Fifth-year seniors Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks have returned from injuries to join sophomore Mohamed Ibrahim in leading a rushing attack that has averaged 195.2 yards per game.
Smith runs for an average of 104.4 yards per game and he joins Johnson in having enjoyed success-filled careers.
Smith has 3,899 rushing yards and Johnson has 2,717 receiving yards to lead the Gophers’ balanced attack.