Iowa's defense finds itself with different challenge this week

IOWA CITY – After being able to concentrate on one of the nation’s premier running backs last weekend, Iowa finds itself with a different type of defensive challenge this week.

Seventh-ranked Minnesota has built its first 9-0 record in 115 years by coming after opponents from all sorts of directions.

“They’ve got a lot of really good skill players making big plays all over the place,’’ Iowa strong safety Geno Stone said. “We have a lot to get ready for this week.’’

The Hawkeyes haven’t allowed more than 24 points in a game this season and the Golden Gophers haven’t scored fewer than 28 anytime this season heading into Saturday’s 3 p.m. battle for Floyd of Rosedale at Kinnick Stadium.

“We have to eliminate their big plays. That’s where it starts, not letting them have those 20-, 21-yard gains,’’ Iowa linebacker Djimon Colbert said. “That starts with limiting what they do on first and second down, putting them in third-and-long situations and getting them out of their comfort zone.’’

It’s been a comfort-filled season for Tanner Morgan, Minnesota’s 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore quarterback.

