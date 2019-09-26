IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Geno Stone was prepared to become a leader of the Iowa secondary this season.
Time spent learning beside Jake Gervase and Amani Hooker in the defensive backfield taught the Iowa junior well, providing him with a chance to grow his game and be ready to help teammates adjust to growing roles of their own in the defensive backfield.
“I’ve been blessed to be around some great leaders, Jake, Amani, they did a great job working with the younger guys, passing down what they had learned from the guys who came before them,’’ Stone said.
“That’s part of the Iowa tradition, the way it has always worked here and now, it’s my turn to help those younger guys take steps on their own.’’
What Stone wasn’t counting on was just how many younger guys he would have to help.
Injuries in the Hawkeye secondary have created a constant churn on the back end of the Iowa defense.
Reserve cornerbacks Julius Brents and Riley Moss, both starters at times a year ago, have watched the Hawkeyes build the 3-0 record they take into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at Kinnick Stadium against Middle Tennessee from the sideline.
Brents has been sidelined with a knee injury suffered before the start of the season and Moss exited Iowa’s season opener with a leg injury.
Starting free safety Kaevon Merriweather has missed the Hawkeyes’ last two games with a foot injury and starting cornerback Matt Hankins sat out the Iowa State game because of a hamstring injury.
None of the four are expected back this week, leading coach Kirk Ferentz to point out that half of the Hawkeyes’ secondary has been watching workouts in street clothes.
That has provided opportunities for other Iowa players – walk-on Jack Koerner has started twice in Merriweather’s absence, redshirt freshman D.J. Johnson filled in for Hankins against the Cyclones – in addition to elevating others onto the depth chart in reserve roles.
Morningside transfer Wes Dvorak backs up Stone at strong safety and redshirt freshman Terry Roberts was joined this week by true freshman Jermari Harris as second-team cornerbacks.
In addition to starting at strong safety, Stone is also listed as the back-up at free safety, illustrating how thin the Iowa roster is at the moment in the secondary and how much the Hawkeyes need the leadership that Stone and starting cornerback Michael Ojemudia can offer.
“Geno and OJ are both veteran guys who play with some confidence and they are both good about sharing their expertise, their knowledge with teammates, and that’s how teams have to function,’’ Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.
Stone, with 12 career starts on his resume, earned honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition a year after finishing second in the Big Ten with four interceptions.
Ojemudia currently leads this Iowa team with two interceptions and the senior has spread 13 starts over the past four seasons for the Hawkeyes.
You have free articles remaining.
“Part of their role is to help the younger guys come along and better understand the tempo we need, the things you need to do on the practice field and in meetings, those type of things,’’ Ferentz said. “Good teams function that way.’’
Stone understood that as he learned as one of 10 true freshmen to compete for Iowa in 2017.
“You have to be ready when it’s your time,’’ he said. “You have to come out and prepare every day like you are going to be the guy whether you are a starter or a reserve. No matter what your role is, be ready.’’
As the injured Hawkeyes work toward their return to the field, Stone likes the way younger players have responded to the challenge.
“I feel like everybody’s confidence level has gone up, everybody is gaining experience,’’ Stone said. “We’ve had a lot of guys who are just getting their feet wet, seeing what this is all about.’’
Stone said the experience of helping them, much like he was helped as he adjusted to the pace of play in the college game and the necessary tempo of things during preparations, has tested him.
Already working to become a more vocal leader this season, the New Castle, Pennsylvania native found himself helping newcomers adjust to assignments and responsibilities, helping them understand the details they need to grasp to become successful.
“It’s been different for me. All spring and early this fall, I had been out there working most of the time with the same group but we’ve had a lot of moving parts,’’ Stone said.
“You take the time to work with guys, talk them through things and when things don’t go so well, you’re there to lift them back up, help them get ready for the next time they are out there.’’
Middle Tennessee will test the Hawkeye secondary with a passing attack that averages 267.3 yards per game and a deep group of receivers.
Ty Lee, a 5-foot-9 senior, enters the Iowa game as the NCAA’s active leader in career receptions with 225.
Lee has 12 receptions during the Blue Raiders’ 1-2 starts and his work is complemented by a pair of juniors who have combined for 17 catches, 5-11 Jarrin Pierce and 6-2 CJ Windham.
Over time, Stone has watched the rotating parts in the Hawkeye secondary operate more cohesively.
The Hawkeyes haven’t played error-free football, but the moments of miscommunication have been fewer and further apart.
“Everybody has done a good job of getting on the same page and making it work,’’ Stone said. “It’s been good to see it come together and now the hope is to build on it.’’