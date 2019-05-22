Indicating he has learned plenty through the experience, Iowa basketball player Joe Wieskamp has withdrawn his name from consideration for the upcoming NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-6 sophomore from Muscatine made that decision public Wednesday afternoon.
"I am excited to announce that I will be returning to the University of Iowa for my sophomore season,'' Wieskamp said in a statement. "I learned a lot of valuable information going through the NBA Draft process that will help me continue to grow now and in the future when I decide to take that next step.''
Wieskamp chose to work through the process following a strong rookie season with the Hawkeyes.
Named to the Big Ten's all-freshman team, Wieskamp averaged 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season while finishing second in the conference with a 42.4-percent shooting touch from 3-point range while helping Iowa play its way to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Coach Fran McCaffery welcomed Wieskamp back for his sophomore season.
"I'm glad that Joe had the opportunity to go through the process and receive feedback from NBA personnel,'' McCaffery said. "I'm incredibly proud of the professional approach Joe took during the process.''
McCaffery said Wieskamp should be able to learn from the process.
"The experience provided him feedback on what he needs to work on as he strives to reach his full potential and play at the highest level,'' McCaffery said. "Joe is a valuable member of our team on and off the court and we look forward to him being a leader for us next season.''
Tyler Cook opted to turn pro while Isaiah Moss and Maishe Dailey decided to transfer this spring. Jordan Bohannon underwent hip surgery Wednesday morning.
Wieskamp, who started all 35 games as a freshman, is expected to shoulder a larger role.
"For now, my focus is helping this Iowa team be the best that we can be,'' he said. "The future is bright.''
McCaffery fills assistant position
Fran McCaffery has filled the vacancy on the Iowa basketball coaching staff with a coach who knows the Hawkeye program and has worked on the same staff as McCaffery on three different occasions.
Billy Taylor, the director of basketball operations at Iowa from 2014-16, will rejoin the Hawkeye staff after spending the past three seasons as the head coach at Belmont Abbey.
“Billy is the perfect fit for our team,’’ McCaffery said in a statement announcing the hire. “He knows our program well, and has a wealth of coaching and recruiting experience. Billy is one of the most genuine and respected coaches in our profession.’’
Taylor, who guided the NCAA Division II program at Belmont Abbey to a 45-45 record during his tenure including a 23-8 record last season, coordinated travel and carried out day-to-day activities within the program during his previous position at Iowa.
He was the head coach at Ball State for six seasons and spent five years as the head coach at Lehigh.
A Chicago native, Taylor was coached by McCaffery when the current Hawkeye coach was an assistant coach on John MacLeod’s staff at Notre Dame.
“My relationship with coach McCaffery spans 30 years and continues to evolve with each step,’’ Taylor said. “I look forward to serving and mentoring the student-athletes in our program. I’m eager to tell prospective student-athletes about the amazing opportunities at the University of Iowa.’’
McCaffery said Taylor has the right personality to fill the position that became vacant when Andrew Francis left Iowa for an assistant coaching position at California.
“He will have an immediate impact with his passion for the game, and commitment to mentoring our student-athletes on and off the court,’’ McCaffery said.
Taylor previously worked with McCaffery as an assistant at Notre Dame during the 1998-99 season, coordinating opponent scouting reports, game preparations and preseason and postseason skill development sessions.
He followed McCaffery to North Carolina-Greensboro, working as the top assistant there from 1999-2002 before leaving to become the head coach at Lehigh.
Taylor twice earned coach of the year honors in the Patriot League before leaving for Ball State, where he led the Cardinals to first- or second-place finishes in the West Division of the Mid-American Conference on three occasions.