Iowa's Jordan Bohannon to sit for the rest of the season

IOWA CITY, Iowa — After a memorable and satisfying victory over Iowa State last Thursday, Jordan Bohannon said he was going to give it some time.

He was going to wait until later this week to make a decision about whether or not he would continue playing for the Iowa basketball team this season.

He apparently decided no further deliberation was necessary. He is done. Bohannon will not play for the Hawkeyes for the remainder of this season.

In fact, the senior guard will undergo another surgery Thursday at University of Iowa Hospital to repair his other hip. That procedure is expected to sideline him for 6 to 9 months.

Bohannon, who already is Iowa’s career leader in 3-point field goals, underwent surgery on his right hip last May, which left his status for this season in doubt.

He ended up playing in 10 games for the Hawkeyes but experienced problems with the left hip and, according to reports, was doing very little in practice with the team.

Because he played in only 10 games, he is expected to be granted an extra year of eligibility that would allow him to play for Iowa next season.