Iowa's Kristian Welch finishing his career on high note

“It meant everything to me to be able to get back out there,’’ Welch said. “The trainers were probably annoyed with me with how much I was in there. They were like, ‘You do have to rest sometime,’ and I was like, ‘Whatever gets me back.’ It was a tough injury. With stingers, you never know how long it will take.’’

One thing Welch was certain of was how much he would put into it once he returned to the field.

“I just kept fighting to do the best for the team,’’ he said. “Injuries, you can’t control everything, but good things will eventually happen.’’

And getting Welch back on the field has been a good thing for the Hawkeyes.

“He’s a leader and getting him back out there has been big for us the last couple weeks,’’ defensive end A.J. Epenesa said. “He’s a guy that makes a difference for us.’’

Welch counts on that.

“I only have a few games left. I want to make them as good as they can be,’’ he said. “I want to help this defense be as good as it can be. That’s what matters, being out there together, doing what we do.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0