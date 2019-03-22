PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Iowa's Spencer Lee will have a chance to defend his 125-pound title. And for the first time in his career, Northern Iowa's Drew Foster will wrestle for a title.
Lee, the No. 3 seed, faced Oklahoma State's Nicholas Piccininni in the 125-pound semifinals on Friday night. He never trailed against the second-seeded Piccininni, getting an early takedown to get the lead and then getting a late takedown in the third period to secure his 11-4 decision.
It's the 30th straight year Iowa has an NCAA finalist. Lee will wrestle Virginia's Jack Mueller, the No. 5 seed, for the title on Saturday.
Iowa's Kaleb Young wrestled in the 157-pound semifinals against Nebraska's Tyler Berger, the No. 2 seed. Berger had a takedown in the first period but Young, the No. 6 seed, tied the match at 2-2 with an escape in the second period. But Berger got another takedown a little later and led the rest of the way for a 5-3 decision.
Foster, the No. 6 seed, wrestled in the 184-pound semifinals. He faced 15th-seeded Chip Ness of North Carolina. The match was scoreless going into the second period when Ness got an escape. But Foster got a takedown and two nearfall points to take the lead.
Ness got two nearfall points in the third but Foster got an escape and a late takedown and went on to beat Ness 7-4 to advance to Saturday's title match.
Foster is UNI's first national finalist since Sean Stender at 197 pounds in 2005.
Iowa's Austin DeSanto guaranteed himself All-American status at 133 pounds when he defeated Iowa State's Austin Gomez by a 16-5 major decision.
Iowa's Pat Lugo is an All-American at 149 pounds. He defeated Minnesota's Tommy Thorn by a 4-0 decision in the consolation bracket.
Top-seeded Alex Marinelli kept his season alive and will be an All-American. Iowa's Marinelli defeated Michigan's Logan Massa by an 5-3 decision in the 165-pound consolation bracket.
Iowa's Jacob Warner is an All-American at 197 pounds. He defeated Virginia Tech's Tom Sleigh by a 6-2 decision in the consolation bracket.
Iowa State's Jarrett Degen became an All-American at 149 pounds. He defeated Penn's Anthony Artalona by a 6-5 decision at 149 pounds.
Iowa State's Willie Miklus became an All-American after he pinned Stanford's Nathan Traxler in 28 seconds at 197 pounds.
UNI's Bryce Steiert is an All-American at 165 pounds. He won his consolation match by a 10-2 decision over Lehigh's Gordon Wolf.
Nebraska's Mikey Labriola is an All-American at 174 pounds after he won by a tiebreaker over Purdue's Dylan Lydy.
Iowa's Max Murin saw his season end with a 4-1 loss to Nebraska's Chad Red at 141 pounds.
UNI's Max Thomsen had his season end after he was pinning in overtime in 7:57 by Missouri's Brock Mauller at 149 pounds.
UNI's Taylor Lujan lost by a 20-9 major decision at 174 pounds to Virginia Tech's David McFadden, which ended Lujan's season.
Iowa State's Sam Colbray had his season end at 184 pounds when he lost to Illinois Emery Parker by a 5-2 decision.
Iowa's Sam Stoll saw his season end in the consolation bracket when he lost a 7-4 decision at 285 pounds to Maryland's Youssif Hemida.