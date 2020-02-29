Iowa's Luka Garza has another big game

“We wanted to come out and punch them,’’ Fredrick said “We knew we didn’t play our best in the first half but we were still up 1. We just wanted to create some separation and kind of set the tone for how the second half was going to do.’’

Even though there were 18 minutes, 23 seconds remaining when Penn State called a timeout to settle things down, Chambers figured his team was in trouble.

“They really jumped us in the second half,’’ he said. “That was the story of the game, those first eight minutes of the second half. We just couldn’t recover.’’

The Hawkeyes later had a stretch in which they turned the ball over four times in five possessions, allowing Penn State to get to within 62-54.

But Connor McCaffery came back into the game and steadied the ship. He got the ball inside to Garza for an easy basket, Evelyn made a 3 and Wieskamp and Evelyn added four free throws when the Nittany Lions’ Mike Watkins was called for a technical foul with 4:07 to go, stretching the Iowa lead to 71-54.

Coach McCaffery said he thought his team’s activity level was much better in the second half and he loved the fact that everyone who stepped onto the court got involved, not just Garza.