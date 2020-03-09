Iowa's Luka Garza named Big Ten Player of the Year

“It’s just a never-ending pursuit of excellence that you just don’t often see. There never seems to be any stop in his desire to be better. Sometimes you reach a point where it’s like ‘Hey, I’m doing pretty well here. I’ve kind of arrived.’ You don’t ever see that in him. He doesn’t feel he’s ever arrived. He’s just constantly trying to get better.’’

McCaffery said Garza’s approach has helped create a culture for success in the entire Iowa program, helping the Hawkeyes go 20-11 despite losing two starters to season-ending injuries early in the season.

“I haven’t been around too many guys that put up the numbers he has and he creates an example for how to prepare and how to work for everybody else in our program,’’ McCaffery said.

Garza also is a finalist for five national awards. The Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and Lute Olson Award.

Several Big Ten coaches have offered the opinion that Garza deserves to also be the national player of the year with Illinois’ Brad Underwood being the latest following a 78-76 victory over the Hawkeyes on Sunday.

“He would be my frontrunner,’’ Underwood said. “The things Luka does and the consistency with which he does them is amazing. Most players in college basketball over 30 games are going to have some ups and downs. I think you’d be very hard pressed to find one that was that consistent. He’s got to be at the top of those conversations.’’

