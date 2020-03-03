Iowa's Ryan Kriener hoping to add a few last chapters to 'storybook'

“You just want to take some steps back sometimes and look at it all and enjoy it,’’ he added. “There’s going to be plenty of time for that when the job’s all done. I just have to stay locked in and take it one game at a time and I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that. I’m just ready to finish out strong with the guys.’’

The 6-foot-10, 255-pound post man isn’t one of those players who is going to be remembered in the Iowa record books. He has started only eight games in his career, scoring 608 points and collecting 340 rebounds.

But he always has played the game with a bit of a chip on his shoulder and that approach has permeated the entire Iowa roster this season.

It’s a team that has defied expectations and risen above a steady stream of adversity to put itself in position to play in the NCAA tournament, possibly with the highest seed of the 10-year Fran McCaffery era.

“He's everything you want when you recruit somebody to come in and be an incredible team guy who's really talented and produces consistently,’’ McCaffery said. “Great effort, great attitude in the locker room, follows it through throughout the year. It's not just when we're playing. Whether we're doing a spring workout or a summer lifting program at 6 a.m., he's ready to go.