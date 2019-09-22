IOWA CITY – LeVar Woods finds a lot to like about the special teams he coordinates for the Iowa football program.
Kicker Keith Duncan has been perfect in eight field goal and eight extra-point kicks through the Hawkeyes’ first three games.
Caleb Shudak is finding the end zone with regularity on kickoffs.
And in addition to punter Michael Sleep-Dalton entering the weekend sharing the Big Ten lead with an average of 46.4 yards per attempt, more significantly the Hawkeyes’ net punting average has improved nearly 10 yards per punt over the team’s average from 2018.
Woods also finds room to grow.
As 18th-ranked Iowa works toward Saturday’s 11 a.m. game against Middle Tennessee State at Kinnick Stadium, Woods lists reducing penalties and growing the Hawkeyes’ punt return game as priorities moving into the heart of the schedule.
Nico Ragaini is in his first season returning punts for Iowa and in the team’s 3-0 start the redshirt freshman has averaged 8.4 yards on the five punts he has returned.
Woods likes that Ragaini has been challenged by different types of punters in his first three starts, facing a traditional punter in Iowa’s opener against Miami (Ohio), a rugby-style punter against Rutgers and a punter capable of using both styles in the Hawkeyes’ most recent game at Iowa State.
“I think you’re going to see him become more comfortable back there making a decision, fielding balls, getting his hands on it and getting more confident,’’ Woods said. “Week by week, I think he just gets more comfortable.’’
Woods said Ragaini won the starting opportunity in the return game because of his ability to make quick decisions and run well in traffic.
“He has good hands and is a trustworthy guy,’’ Woods said.
Ragaini, who also shares second on the team with nine receptions in his role as a receiver, has been using skills he learned while playing lacrosse in high school to grow his effectiveness in the return game.
“I’m trying to find short little spaces,’’ Ragaini said. “You see that on the lacrosse field, too, trying to get by defenders and make shots on the goalie.’’
Ragaini, who holds the assists and points records at his high school, had offers to play lacrosse at the collegiate level but his passion was football, where he followed his four-year high school career with a fifth year at the prep school level.