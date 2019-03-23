PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Iowa sophomore Spencer Lee is a two-time NCAA wrestling champion. UNI's Drew Foster is the NCAA champion at 184 pounds.
Lee defeated Virginia’s Jack Mueller 5-0 on Saturday to win the 125-pound title at the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships.
Lee, the No. 3 seed at 125, scored takedowns in the first and third periods, and forced a pair of stalling calls on Mueller to win the title for the second straight year.
Lee outscored his opponents 55-7 in five matches. He won twice by decision and added one major decision, one technical fall, and one pin. He defeated an undefeated opponent in the finals for the second straight year. Mueller was 21-0 entering the finals. A year ago, Lee defeated Nick Suriano in the finals, 5-1. Suriano had been 25-0.
Lee’s individual national title is the 85th in program history, and 12th under head coach Tom Brands.
UNI's Drew Foster wrestled for the 184-pound title against Cornell's Maxwell Dean, the No. 5 seed. Foster, the No. 6 seed, scored an early takedown but Dean got an escape quickly and then scored a takedown with 35 seconds left in the third period to go up 3-2.
Dean got an escape late in the second period to go up 4-2 but Foster had plenty of riding time. Foster got the escape in the third period to go down 4-3 and then with 27 seconds left, Foster got in on a shot and got the takedown for a 5-4 lead. The riding time gave Foster the 6-4 victory and the 184-pound title.
Foster it's UNI's 22nd-ever national champion and the first since 2000 when Tony Davis won an individual title.
Nebraska's Tyler Berger lost the 157-pound title to Penn State's Jason Nolf by a 10-2 major decision. Nolf controlled the first period, earning three takedowns and getting two near-fall points after the second takedown.
Berger finishes the season with a 28-4 record. Nolf finishes undefeated at 31-0 and was the top seed. Berger was the No. 2 seed.
Iowa went 4-1 in placement matches Saturday afternoon.
First-time All-Americans Austin DeSanto and Kaleb Young placed fifth with decisions at 133 and 157 pounds, respectively.
Redshirt freshman All-American Jacob Warner won 8-4 in his 197-pound seventh-place match and sophomore Alex Marinelli finished his second straight All-America season with a 9-3 win in the 165-pound seventh-place match.
Iowa clinched at least fourth place going into Saturday's championship matches. Iowa’s team trophy is its 11th in the last 12 seasons.
DeSanto went 5-2 in his second NCAA tournament, earning All-America honors in his first season at Iowa. He reached the Round of 12 as a freshman at Drexel in 2018 but transferred to Iowa last summer and finished his sophomore year 23-6 overall.
Young watched the 2018 NCAA Championships from the stands, but earned a spot in the lineup this season and won 23 matches, including three this weekend against top-five opponents.
Marinelli, the top seed at 165, was knocked into the wrestle-backs following a quarterfinal loss and needed two wins on the backside of the bracket to secure his second straight All-America honor.
Warner entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed at 197 and finished his rookie season 12-6. He is the fourth Hawkeye freshman in the last three years to earn All-America honors.
UNI's Bryce Steiert wrestled Marinelli in the seventh-place match as the Panther junior dropped a 9-3 decision to top-seeded Marinelli. Steiert finished in eighth place at 165 pounds and finished the season with a 26-10 record.
Nebraska's Chad Red Jr. (141), Isaiah White (165) and Mikey Labriola (174) took eighth, fifth and sixth place, respectively.
Red Jr. competed in the seventh-place match and dropped an 11-3 major decision to Lock Haven’s Kyle Shoop. Red Jr. went 4-3 on the weekend as he took All-America honors for the second consecutive season.
Red Jr. finishes his second season with a 22-14 overall record and 16 bonus-point victories with six by fall.
White fell in a back-and-forth decision to Evan Wick of Wisconsin in the consolation semifinals. He led 2-1 heading into the final period, plus he had the riding time point locked in. However, an illegal hands to the face penalty on White and a late takedown by Wick turned out to be the difference, as Wick grinded out a 4-3 decision.
White responded with a dominating 8-3 decision over Arizona State’s Josh Shields. The victory clinched a fifth-place finish for White as he celebrated his first All-America honor. He finishes the season with a 25-9 overall record and won a team-best 13 matches against ranked opponents.
Labriola fell in both the consolation semifinals and the fifth-place match. Labriola was defeated by Michigan’s Myles Amine in his first match 5-3. He led 3-2 late in the fifth-place match against Virginia Tech's David McFadden but a McFadden reversal with three seconds left gave him the 4-3 win.
Labriola finishes his first season with a 30-9 record. He led all Huskers starters with 69 dual takedowns and eight major decisions. Labriola tied Husker-great Robert Kokesh (2011-15) for eighth-place on the NU single-season wins list for freshmen (30).