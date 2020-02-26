Iowa's three seniors have combined for a 95-35 record

She said as a freshman, “there were times when I wondered if I was ever going to get the chance to take my warm-up off.’’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She started five games and averaged 18.3 minutes per game as a sophomore, but returned to a reserve role a year ago as Iowa won the Big Ten tournament and made a run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tourney.

This season, she averages 28.5 minutes per game and joins Doyle and Meyer as the only Hawkeyes to start in each of Iowa’s 27 games.

“Amanda has found herself in a different role now and she has really blossomed this year,’’ Bluder said. “She’s been a lot like Hannah Stewart a year ago. She’s paid her dues over the past three years and now has done everything we could ask her to do.’’

An engineering major, Ollinger said finding time to balance academics and basketball has among the challenges she has dealt with during her collegiate career.

“That took time to figure out, how to balance everything,’’ she said, saying it probably took her until her junior year to get time management figured out to make it all work.