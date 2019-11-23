Iowa snaps Illinois' four-game winning streak

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Iowa found a way to squeeze a full season of football into 60 minutes Saturday.
The Hawkeyes finished off their home schedule with a 19-10 victory that put an end to a four-game win streak by Illinois, a win which mirrored what 19th-ranked Iowa’s entire 8-3 season has been about.
There was some offense. Nate Stanley recorded the fifth 300-yard passing performance of his career in his final game at Kinnick Stadium.
There were some field goals. Keith Duncan hit four, missed two and set a Big Ten record in the process with a leg that proved to be the winning difference over a vastly-improved Fighting Illini team.
And there was an opportunistic Hawkeye defense, delivering critical stops and turning over an offense which had been thriving on turnovers while crafting its own turnaround season.
“There’s no quit in those guys,’’ Stanley said. “They’re not going to stop and not going to quit. Those guys want to be successful if we throw for 500 or zero yards. They do their best to put us in a position to win.’’
Linebacker Kristian Welch added the exclamation point to a defensive effort that included interceptions by Michael Ojemudia and Matt Hankins, forcing a fourth-quarter fumble after Illinois had cut the Iowa to lead to 16-10 and ending the Fighting Illini’s final drive with a sack that ended the game.
“Having a walk-off sack in your last game at Kinnick. You couldn’t ask for anything better than that,’’ Welch said.
Coach Kirk Ferentz considered it to be the perfect ending to a less-than-perfect game for a defense that gave up 192 of the 336 yards it allowed on the ground.
“A lot of ups and downs in that fourth quarter, proud of the way our guys stayed the course. As slow as we started out defensively in the second half, we finished just the opposite,’’ Ferentz said. “That’s when it counts, at the end.’’
By then, Stanley had persevered.
He completed the first three passes he attempted to position Iowa for a score on its game-opening possession, a 2-yard run by Tyler Goodson which capped a 75-yard drive with 10 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Iowa didn’t reach the end zone again the rest of the game, using four field goals by Duncan to keep Illinois winless at Kinnick Stadium since 1999.
“We’ve come a long way (from last season’s 63-0 loss to the Hawkeyes), but a year later we haven’t quite gotten over the hump yet,’’ Fighting Illini coach Lovie Smith said. “You’ve got to be able to run the football and stop the ball.’’
Smith said the Illinois allowed Stanley to make too many big plays.
Eight of the Hawkeye quarterback’s 18 completions during a 308-yard passing performance went for 20 yards or more, including all four of the passes he completed to Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a career-high 121 yards.
His longest connection came late in the third quarter when Stanley avoided a sack, springing himself free with a spin move and then hitting Smith-Marsette on the run for a 40-yard gain that moved the ball to Illinois 15-yard line.
“It’s one thing to break that tackle, but to then throw a perfect throw, perfect pass,’’ Smith said.
The Iowa drive stalled, as several did during a game which saw Duncan kicked four field goals in a game for the third time this season to establish a Big Ten single-season record of 27 field goals.
It was a record Duncan was unaware of until special teams coach LeVar Woods told him after a 24-yard field goal – his third of the day – had given Iowa a 16-7 lead with 14:08 to play.
“All props to the offense for getting me into that position,’’ Duncan said. “Thanks to Nate Stanley for getting me down the field.’’
Illinois kicker James McCourt, who missed one of his two attempts, hit from 28 yards on the Illini’s next possession to cut the Hawkeye lead to 16-10.
But the fumble forced by Welch positioned Duncan to give the Hawkeyes (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) a two-possession lead with a 29-yard field goal with 2:44 to play.
That finished off a day that started with a miss from 43 yards that was followed by a successful attempt from 23 yards just over five minutes into the second quarter, moving Iowa ahead to stay after the Fighting Illini (6-5, 4-4) tied things up at 7-7.
Brandon Peters, who led Illinois with 76 rushing yards and completed 16-of-31 passes for 125 yards, taking advantage of confusion in the Hawkeye secondary to erase Iowa’s early edge.
He hit a wide-open Danny Navarro for a 31-yard score with 6:26 to go in the first quarter.
“That’s November football in the Big Ten, ups, downs from start to finish,’’ Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs said. “You get to November, it’s all about gritty games, good stuff to be a part of, especially when you win.’’
Stanley, who ran for a career-high 22 yards in addition to completing 18-of-35 passes, didn’t disagree.
“That was nowhere close to the Illinois team we played last year,’’ Stanley said. “To come out with a hard-fought win like that on Senior Day, that makes it all the more special.’’