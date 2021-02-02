Iowa snaps two-game losing streak to win at home against Michigan State

With the win, No. 8-ranked Iowa improved to 13-4, 7-3 in Big Ten play, heading into an even bigger battle with No. 7 Ohio State on Thursday night.

The victory was less than perfect but it at least stopped the bleeding following tough losses to Indiana and Illinois.

“We definitely needed this one especially going into the Thursday game against a really good Ohio State team,’’ said Toussaint, who contributed 10 points and 6 assists off the bench.

Toussaint, Perkins and Murray made several big plays down the stretch and the Hawkeyes managed to open a 79-70 lead when Garza scored inside on back-to-back trips down the court with 3 ½ minutes to go.

But Michigan State, which got 24 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists from Aaron Henry, countered with six straight points of its own.

With a minute, 56 seconds remaining, McCaffery finally put starters Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon back in the game after they had spent much of the second half on the bench.

Nunge, who had 12 points and 8 rebounds, made a free throw with 1:36 to go but Michigan State's Thomas Kithier scored inside on a pass from Joshua Langford to slice the deficit to two points.