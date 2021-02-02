Iowa snaps two-game losing streak to win at home against Michigan State

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery continually has praised the players who contribute off the bench for his basketball team.
He never had more reason to do so than he did Tuesday night.
Several reserves combined with the ever-present Luka Garza to fuel Iowa rallies in both halves and the Hawkeyes snapped a two-game losing streak by holding on for an 84-78 victory over Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Garza finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds and became the second Iowa player to surpass 2,000 points for his career, but it wasn’t a great night for the rest of Iowa’s starters.
The other four combined for 18 points and three of them played fewer than 20 minutes, spending much of the night watching their understudies upstage them.
“I don’t know how many times I’ve looked at a stat sheet and seen 39 bench points,’’ McCaffery said. “That’s incredible …
“We just have a team where we can go deep into our bench and get productivity,’’ he added. “We got rebounds, we got points, we got solid play.’’
Garza’s one word description for the play of Jack Nunge, Joe Toussaint, Keegan Murray, Tony Perkins and Patrick McCaffery: “Huge.
“I’m so proud of them,’’ the senior center said. “They came in and made so many big plays.’’
With the win, No. 8-ranked Iowa improved to 13-4, 7-3 in Big Ten play, heading into an even bigger battle with No. 7 Ohio State on Thursday night.
The victory was less than perfect but it at least stopped the bleeding following tough losses to Indiana and Illinois.
“We definitely needed this one especially going into the Thursday game against a really good Ohio State team,’’ said Toussaint, who contributed 10 points and 6 assists off the bench.
Toussaint, Perkins and Murray made several big plays down the stretch and the Hawkeyes managed to open a 79-70 lead when Garza scored inside on back-to-back trips down the court with 3 ½ minutes to go.
But Michigan State, which got 24 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists from Aaron Henry, countered with six straight points of its own.
With a minute, 56 seconds remaining, McCaffery finally put starters Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon back in the game after they had spent much of the second half on the bench.
Nunge, who had 12 points and 8 rebounds, made a free throw with 1:36 to go but Michigan State's Thomas Kithier scored inside on a pass from Joshua Langford to slice the deficit to two points.
When the Hawkeyes were called for a shot clock violation with 48.3 seconds remaining, the Spartans had a chance to tie or take the lead, but Langford missed a short jumper with Garza snaring the rebound.
Bohannon made four free throws in the final 15 seconds to clinch the win.
“It’s just great for us to get back in the win column …’’ Garza said. “To be able to close one out when we didn’t even play our best is a huge boost of confidence.’’
Garza not only topped 2,000 points on a 3-pointer early in the second half but he also became the 10th Iowa player to go over 800 rebounds in his career. He now has 810, good for eighth place on the all-time list.
“It definitely feels better that it came in a win,’’ he said of the 2,000-point achievement. “I just feel lucky to be part of a program like this.’’